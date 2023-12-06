Solar Powers Illinois launched to promote benefits of solar in the state

“With record investments being made in solar thanks to laws such as the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) and federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), there has never been a better time to explore how solar can power our world,” said Lesley McCain, executive director of ISEA.

Currently, Illinois boasts a combined installed solar capacity of 2.2GW with more than 64,000 solar installation projects. The total capacity is projected to grow by nearly 7GW in the next five years, according to SEIA.

Markus Pitchford, central regional director for SEIA, said: “Solar Powers Illinois will spread the word about the exciting progress the industry has already made, and will continue to make, in our state, and help build momentum for a brighter future.”

Illinois has multiple solar projects in the pipeline as covered on PV Tech, such as small-scale utility and community solar developer Renewable Properties securing a US$25 million development capital investment in November to continue developing its 1GW US community solar project pipeline in various states, including Illinois.

Additionally, US community solar company Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) and Maryland-based investment firm HASI agreed to build, own and operate a 250MW community solar portfolio in the states of Illinois and Maryland.