Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Modules, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

News

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

Iberdrola selects agrivoltaic projects for start-up support scheme

News

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

News

Q&A: WiseEnergy’s Simone Mandica on modernising PV through repowering

Features, Interviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Distributed solar was the main driver for the growth in installations, with China leading the way. Image: Catalyze via Twitter.

Global solar PV installations are to grow 20% in 2022, surpassing the 200GWdc mark for the first time, despite high capex costs, according to a new report by research firm IHS Markit.

The growth in installations in 2022, representing a total investment of US$170 billion, is taking place in key solar markets such as China, India, Europe and the US, with the highest growth coming from the distributed solar sector, led by China.

While PV systems costs had declined by 50% on average from 2013 to 2020, this year has seen costs rise by 4% year-on-year as supply side constraints and global logistical issues have pushed up prices.

One of the main issues is the price of polysilicon, which has more than trebled in the past year, according to IHS Markit. It estimates that, since August 2021, average module production costs have increased by more than 15% and module prices are now back to 2019 levels.

PV Price Watch reported that the cost of modules are not expected to climb down from a US$0.28 – 0.32c/W range until at least Q3 2022, with many EPCs delaying large-scale projects and adjusting investor expectations as a result.

Given this, yesterday’s prediction by IHS Markit will be seen as a boon for the industry – particularly the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors – as it struggles to navigate a particularly volatile period.

“The utility segment has been the most impacted in 2021, with multiple projects delayed or cancelled. By contrast, the strong growth of the distributed generation – residential and C&I sector – has been one of the success stories of solar PV in 2021,” said Josefin Berg, research manager, clean energy technology at IHS Markit, which is predicting that PV installations will still experience double-digit growth this year.

The report said that continued growth next year would mark the “second year in a row to experience double-digit growth of global installations in a high-price environment”, suggesting that the rising costs of projects have not dampened solar’s appeal.

“There is significant appetite across global markets to invest in and develop solar installations, but the supply chain is just not ready to meet this level of demand, it needs time to adjust,” said Edurne Zoco, executive director, clean energy technology at IHS Markit.

IHS Markit’s report predicted that high module costs are likely to be maintained into 2023, at which point they will start to come down as more capacity is added in China, energy restrictions are removed and increased modules efficiencies come into play.

The London-based research organisation did caveat its prediction, however, warning that policy uncertainty in China, the US and India could dampen deployment prospects.

PV Price Watch is exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers, and readers can enjoy a 45% discount on an annual subscription until midnight tomorrow (18 November 2021) by using the code BLACKFRIDAY on checkout.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
commercial and industrial solar, distributed solar, ihs markit, modules prices, polysilicon pricing, residential solar

Read Next

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

November 17, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has launched its ConnectedSolutions virtual power plant (VPP), enabling SunVault battery energy storage system (BESS) customers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut to earn “hundreds of dollars a year” for allowing utility access to their stored energy during peak demand

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

November 11, 2021
US residential solar company Sunnova Energy and home security firm Brinks Home have entered into an exclusive partnership that will allow Brinks Home dealers to offer its customers Sunnova’s portfolio of products, and vice versa, in the second such arrangement this week

Sunrun sees installs smash through 200MW landmark as it builds inventory ahead of 2022

November 5, 2021
Leading US solar installer Sunrun witnessed installs smash through the 200MW barrier in Q3 2021, with the company deploying an analyst expectation-beating 219MW.

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

November 4, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has downgraded its full year 2021 revenue guidance, pointing to delays in its commercial and industrial projects business.

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

November 3, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar is to invest RMB450 million (US$70.3 million) in Tongwei Solar subsidiary Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology to help finance a 100,000MT “high-purity” polysilicon facility.

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

October 28, 2021
US residential solar installer Sunnova is broadening its service offering in areas such as battery storage and electric vehicle charging as it bids to double its customer count over the next two years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

COP26: ‘Inadequate’ and ‘unambitious’ commitments slammed by commentators

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes