Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

By Liam Stoker
Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

SP Group partners with BCG Energy to tap into Vietnam solar market

Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 could spearhead investments in solar sector

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

Solar deployment in Australia ‘significantly higher’ than previously forecast

Maxeon Q1 loss widens but new products, higher prices backed to bolster profitability

Solar cell production underway at a facility of LONGi’s. Image: LONGi.

Solar wafer and cell manufacturers in China have hiked their prices once again this month after a jump in spot prices for polysilicon in the country.

Solar manufacturing has also been further complicated in the country after earthquakes over the weekend disrupted production at facilities owned by LONGi and Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS), two of the industry’s largest wafer suppliers.

Earlier today LONGi announced a further price increase for its wafers, coming less than two weeks after the leading solar module and wafer producer last increased its prices. The company’s prices rose around 9% across the board, with full details below:

Wafer size25 May 2021 price (USD)14 May 2021 price (USD)% Increase
158.75mm0.6550.5999.3
166mm (M6)0.6690.6129.3
182mm (M10)0.8030.7359.25

LONGi’s price hike follows a similar move from solar cell manufacturer Tongwei, which increased its prices by between 8 – 9% on Friday (21 May 2021). Full details regarding Tongwei’s price increase are below:

Wafer size21 May 2021 price (RMB/W)14 May 2021 price (RMB/W)% Increase
158.75mm1.101.027.8%
166mm1.080.999.1
210mm1.080.999.1

This week’s price increases follow a jump in the average spot market price for polysilicon in China. While the price has been steadily rising since the turn of the year, prices jumped by more than 9% last week, according to data compiled by PV InfoLink. The below chart illustrates the growth of the average polysilicon spot price since February this year.

Meanwhile, LONGi Green Energy has revealed the impact to its manufacturing output from earthquakes in China which occurred in Yunnan and Qinghai provinces late last week. LONGi has mono silicon rod and wafer production facilities in Yunnan, and the company confirmed in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that around 10% of its silicon wafer production output for this month has been disrupted, equivalent to around 120 million solar wafers.

LONGi added in its statement that related subsidiaries were working on restoring production, which is expected to resume next week.

In a filing issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, TZS revealed that the earthquake in Qinghai caused some disruption to its production, resulting in the loss of around 130MW of its output for this month. Similarly, TZS said it was working to restore full production.

Maxeon Q1 loss widens but new products, higher prices backed to bolster profitability

May 24, 2021
Maxeon Solar Technologies saw its opening quarter loss widen by 22% year-on-year as materials and logistics costs continue to be a thorn in the side of solar manufacturers.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

May 20, 2021
As Canadian Solar's manufacturing arm slumps to a loss amidst soaring costs, Liam Stoker analyses how the 'Solar Module Super League' manufacturer is responding to the crisis.

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

May 18, 2021
Major polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has reported a rise in revenues as average selling prices (ASPs) inched upward in the opening quarter, however the firm’s ASPs could effectively double in Q2.

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

May 17, 2021
Leading solar module and wafer provider LONGi has increased its wafer prices by around 12%, reflecting increased material and components prices being felt across the industry.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

May 14, 2021
The PV industry “must remain vigilant” across its supply chain in meeting global human rights standards, trade association SolarPower Europe has said in a new sustainability report.

