Solex inks MoU for 5GW solar cell and 10GW BESS facility in Gujarat

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“This MoU is not merely an investment announcement; it is a commitment towards India’s clean energy future. At Solex Energy, we are envisioning the next phase of growth through scale, innovation, and nation-building. Our integrated solar cell and energy storage manufacturing project will strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence and help build a resilient renewable energy ecosystem for generations to come,” said Chetan Shah, managing director of Solex.

Surat-headquartered Solex Energy operates a 4GW solar module manufacturing facility in Tadkeshwar, Gujarat. Beyond manufacturing, the company also provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services across utility-scale, commercial, industrial and institutional segments.

In October 2024, Solex unveiled plans for a roughly US$1 billion expansion of its solar module and cell production capacity. The company said it would explore the development of a 2GW solar cell facility, with potential to scale capacity up to 5GW. Both cell and module production were set to focus on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology using rectangular solar cells.

Furthermore, Solex launched two n-type solar modules designed for Rajasthan’s extreme climate conditions and high-irradiance regions last year. The first module, Tapi R, is a TOPCon module and the second, Tapi Series, is an n-type dual-glass module.

PV Tech has contacted Solex for further details on its plans to realise the proposed facility.