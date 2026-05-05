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Solex inks MoU for 5GW solar cell and 10GW BESS facility in Gujarat

By Shreeyashi Ojha
May 5, 2026
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Under the agreement, Solex will invest approximately INR40 billion (US$419 million) in the project, as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

Indian PV manufacturer Solex Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to establish a 5GW solar cell manufacturing facility alongside a 10GW energy storage plant in the state.  

Under the agreement, Solex will invest approximately INR40 billion (US$419 million) in the project, as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy. The 5GW solar cell manufacturing facility will be built in phases, comprising an initial 2GW followed by a further 3GW second phase, alongside a 10GW battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing plant. 

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“This MoU is not merely an investment announcement; it is a commitment towards India’s clean energy future. At Solex Energy, we are envisioning the next phase of growth through scale, innovation, and nation-building. Our integrated solar cell and energy storage manufacturing project will strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence and help build a resilient renewable energy ecosystem for generations to come,” said Chetan Shah, managing director of Solex. 

Surat-headquartered Solex Energy operates a 4GW solar module manufacturing facility in Tadkeshwar, Gujarat. Beyond manufacturing, the company also provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services across utility-scale, commercial, industrial and institutional segments. 

In October 2024, Solex unveiled plans for a roughly US$1 billion expansion of its solar module and cell production capacity. The company said it would explore the development of a 2GW solar cell facility, with potential to scale capacity up to 5GW. Both cell and module production were set to focus on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology using rectangular solar cells. 

Furthermore, Solex launched two n-type solar modules designed for Rajasthan’s extreme climate conditions and high-irradiance regions last year. The first module, Tapi R, is a TOPCon module and the second, Tapi Series, is an n-type dual-glass module. 

PV Tech has contacted Solex for further details on its plans to realise the proposed facility.

battery energy storage systems bess, gujarat, india, pv power plants, solar cell manufacturing, solar pv, solex energy

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