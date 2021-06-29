Solar Media
Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

By Jules Scully
Latest

Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

News

Svevind Energy signs MOU with Kazakh government for 45GW renewable plant

News

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

News

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

News

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

News

Mainstream Renewable Power boosts Vietnamese portfolio with new acquisition

News

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

News

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

The SF7 trackers will be installed at four plants in Andalucía. Image: Soltec.

Soltec has signed an agreement to supply its SF7 bifacial solar trackers to Norwegian state-owned utility Statkraft for use in four PV projects being developed in the southern Spanish region of Andalucía.

The plants are being constructed this year and will have a combined capacity of 234MW and generate 500GWh of clean energy per annum when complete.  

According to Soltec, its SF7 bifacial trackers require seven supporting poles per 90 modules and can increase energy generation thanks to the company’s TeamTrack technology that is validated by TÜV Rheinland.

The Statkraft deal comes a month after Soltec signed another contract to provide trackers and construction services for utility Endesa for the development of three PV projects in Spain with a total capacity of 142MW.

While Spain-headquartered Soltec’s tracker unit closed 2020 with record operating indicators, a backlog of 1,891MW and a pipeline of 24,340MW, the company posted a loss for the year, in part due to project delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic as well as increases in solar module costs. The company, which has been listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange since last October, then saw its revenues and earnings nosedive in Q1 of 2021.

With Statkraft targeting the development of 8GW of solar and wind by 2025, the company last year announced its acquisition of UK-headquartered PV project developer Solarcentury, giving it access to a 6GW solar pipeline across Europe and South America.

When that deal was announced, Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen told PV Tech that there is an “obvious strong combination” where the company can benefit from flexible production by joining hydropower with the intermittency of solar and wind. 

andalusia, bifacial, soltec, spain, statkraft, supply deal, trackers

