Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Spain adds 1.4GW of self-consumption PV in 2024

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Addressing the growing cybersecurity concerns within solar

Features, Guest Blog

Spain adds 1.4GW of self-consumption PV in 2024

News

US solar ‘dramatically underprepared’ for hail threat – VDE Americas

News

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar for alleged patent infringement, demands US$144.7 million

News

The Nature Conservancy to develop 17 solar PV and storage projects on former Appalachian coal mines

News

Universal Kraft secures grid access funds for 1.7GW Alberta PV capacity

News

Verano Energy inks Chilean PPA for 83MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Microsoft and EDPR sign VPPAs for 389MW of US solar capacity

News

Can the solar industry police itself?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany’s latest PV tender registers lowest prices since 2019

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Capacity additions for PV self-consumption in Spain register a year-on-year drop for the second year in a row. Image: Unsplash.

Spain has added 1.4GW of self-consumption solar PV in 2024, according to a report from the Association of Renewable Energy Companies (APPA).

The commercial and industrial (C&I) segment represented the bulk of additions in 2024 with 1,085MW, while residential solar added 346MW. The report also noted the addition of 155MWh of new energy storage capacity for self-consumption in 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is a decrease from the previous year when the country added 1.9GW of self-consumption PV capacity, as shown in the chart below. Between 2023 and 2024, capacity additions dropped by 26.3%.

In 2022, the country had added a record 2.5GW of capacity – according to the Unión Española Fotovoltaica (UNEF), the Spanish solar trade body – and numbers have since decreased year after year. The degrowth of self-consumption in Spain in 2024 was due to the end of incentives from the EU’s Next Generation programme the previous year and price stabilising after the energy crisis from the previous years, said Jon Macías Santiago, president of APPA Autoconsumo.

The numbers are slightly above data from UNEF, the Spanish solar trade body, which registered 1.2GW (1,182MW) of self-consumption in 2024.

Spain not on target to install 19GW by 2030

According to APPA Renovables, Spain’s current pace for self-consumption PV additions would not be enough to reach the country’s cumulative target of 19GW by 2030. The current pace needed to reach the target would require the country to install 1.7GW per year, a target only reached in 2022 and 2023.

At the end of 2024, Spain had 8.5GW of self-consumption capacity installed, of which 6.3GW is from C&I and 2.2GW from residential solar.

Macías said that without the necessary measures, the 19GW goal will not be reached. The trade body called for a more favourable regulation that incentivises self-consumption in Spain with tax breaks of at least 25% on corporate tax or income tax for consumers.

Other measures include easier access to the grid and administrative digitalisation. Another issue for self-consumption capacity is the curtailment of installations over 100kW, which reached 2TWh in 2024, and a loss of €88 million (US$91 million), according to the report.

For the first time, APPA Renovables also tracked installed capacity by region, with the top three – Catalonia (1.5GW), Andalusia (1.4GW) and Valencian Community (1.2GW) – accounting for nearly half of all the self-consumption installed at the end of 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
appa, capacity additions, commercial and industrial, residential pv, self-consumption, spain

Read Next

EPC work at a solar project.

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

February 7, 2025
Former Borrego Solar president of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Brian Barker has launched a new EPC, dubbed Aquila Energy.
X-ELIO will supply clean energy through its Lorca Solar project, which is set to begin operations by early 2026.

X-Elio signs 245GWh virtual PPA with pharmaceutical decarbonisation group

February 6, 2025
The deal was signed with the Energize programme, a renewable energy purchasing vehicle for pharmeceutical companies.
SFIEU 2025 panel.

‘Narrowing of the spread’ in European solar as cost of capital changes

February 4, 2025
The gap between the largest and smallest markets in the European renewable energy sector have narrowed in recent years.
Image: Iberdrola

Amazon, Iberdrola ink 476MW solar PV and wind PPAs in Spain and Portugal

February 3, 2025
The deal will see Amazon buying 212MW of solar PV and 254MW of wind power from Iberdrola across Spain and Portugal
Image: Tosyali Holding

Tosyali Holding to build 1.2GW self-consumption Turkish PV plant

January 28, 2025
Tosyali Holding has signed agreements to develop the first phase of a 1.2GW solar power plant to power its operations in Turkey.
large-scale_solar_generic_--_Getty

FERC: Solar dominated US energy capacity additions in November 2024

January 27, 2025
Solar PV accounted for almost all of the new US electricity generation capacity added from January through November.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Verano Energy inks Chilean PPA for 83MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

News

Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

News

Can the solar industry police itself?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.