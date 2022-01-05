Solar Media
News

Spain to support distributed PV deployment in upcoming renewables auction

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Spain to support distributed PV deployment in upcoming renewables auction

News

Renewables integration, energy storage and investment uncertainty among top five problems faced by Asia’s power sector, says report

News

BSW calls for solar barriers to be ‘torn down’ if Germany’s 200GW by 2030 target is to be reached

News

‘Huge potential’ for solar manufacturing in India, says Tata Power Renewables president

Featured Articles, Features

GAF Energy launches ‘world’s first nailable solar shingle’, aims to use sister company to roll out across US

News

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

News

India’s NTPC tendering for up to 1GW of solar projects, 3GW tender expected in February

News

Daqo pushes US$1.6bn capital injection to accelerate Inner Mongolia polysilicon project

News

Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar project

News

Reliance formally acquires 15.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson

News
Distributed PV projects with a capacity of 5MW or lower will be allowed to participate in the auction. Image: Nclave.

Spain will allocate up to 140MW of distributed solar PV capacity in the country’s next renewables auction, set to take place this April.

The procurement round is for a total of 500MW of renewables capacity, with 200MW for concentrated solar power, 140MW for biomass and 20MW for other technologies.

Distributed PV projects with a capacity of 5MW or lower will be permitted to participate in the auction, with winning bidders required to complete the plants within two years. They will then receive a 12-year power purchase agreement.

Spain’s ministry of ecological transition said the benefits of distributed PV plants include their reduced need for network infrastructure and their ability to help democratise the country’s electricity system.

The auction is set to take place on 6 April, so that companies and local entities interested in participating have time to present their projects.

For the CSP segment, projects must have at least six hours of energy storage and have the possibility of being hybridised with solar PV, biomass or biogas.

Distributed PV was also supported in Spain’s most recent renewables auction, which took place in October. While 300MW of distributed PV was allocated, only 6MW was awarded, with Spain’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) flagging at the time that it was difficult for smaller participants to compete with larger players that were able to benefit from economies of scale.

October’s auction allocated a total of 866MW of solar capacity and 2,258MW of wind. Although 600MW of capacity was reserved for solar or wind plants that were required to be operational by the end of September 2022 as part of efforts to accelerate deployment, only 22MW was awarded in that segment.

April’s auction will be Spain’s third under a framework introduced in 2020 that aims to support the deployment of at least 10GW of solar PV by the end of 2025. The first procurement round under the mechanism took place last January and closed with solar bidders securing 2,036MW of capacity.

Spain deployed 3.8GW of solar last year, according to figures from trade body SolarPower Europe, which describes the country as “probably the world’s largest market for subsidy-free solar”.

auction, auctions and tenders, concentrated solar power, distributed solar, spain

Read Next

Technology-specific renewables auctions promoted in new EU rules

December 23, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has unveiled new rules to facilitate EU countries’ investments in renewables and help them reach their clean energy targets.  

Poland awards 870MW of solar capacity in latest renewables auctions

December 23, 2021
Poland has allocated approximately 870MW of solar PV capacity in its latest round of renewables auctions that took place earlier this month, according to the country’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE).

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

December 21, 2021
Renewables developer BayWa r.e. has signed a ten-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki for two new solar plants in southern Spain.

New York proposes 4GW extension to NY-Sun programme

December 20, 2021
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a framework for the US state to finish the decade with at least 10GW of distributed solar, spurring billions of dollars in investment and creating thousands of jobs.

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

December 15, 2021
The European Union’s (EU) solar PV sector has navigated a year beset by supply chain disruptions and module prices hikes to post record levels of annual deployment, according to research from SolarPower Europe (SPE).

Ence selling 373MW of Spanish solar projects to Naturgy

December 13, 2021
Spanish energy company and pulp producer Ence is selling a portfolio of five solar PV assets in southern Spain to utility Naturgy.

