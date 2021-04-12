Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Study finds human hair can improve performance of perovskite cells

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Study finds human hair can improve performance of perovskite cells

News

Masdar and EDF start construction work on 300MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

News

PODCAST: Floating solar riding the crest of a wave and the rise of long-duration energy storage

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog

US solar and wind acceleration ‘not enough’ to meet Biden’s climate targets

News

LONGi secures module supply deal for 190MW of projects in Malaysia

News

Spanish IPP Opdenergy aims to raise €400m in initial public offering

News

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

News

California EPC provider Sunworks buys installer Solcius for US$51.8 million

News

Green hydrogen to be cheaper than natural gas by 2050

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: QUT.

Scientists in Australia have used human hair clippings from a Brisbane barbershop to create an ‘armour’ that increases the power conversion efficiency of perovskite solar cells.

The researchers from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) used hair to create carbon dots – nanoparticles smaller than around 10 nanometres – which form a wave-like perovskite layer where the perovskite crystals are surrounded by the carbon dots.

According to lead researcher Professor Hongxia Wang, the process protects perovskite material from moisture or other environmental factors: “It creates a kind of protective layer, a kind of armour.”

Having previously found that nanostructured carbon materials could be used to improve a cell’s performance, Professor Wang’s team’s latest research discovered that perovskite solar cells covered with the carbon dots had a greater stability than perovskite cells without the carbon dots.

Professor Wang said the main challenges in perovskite solar cell production include ensuring the stability of the device so that it is able to operate for 20 years or longer, as well as the development of a manufacturing method that is suitable for large-scale production.

“Currently, all the reported high-performance perovskite solar cells have been made in a controlled environment with extremely low level of moisture and oxygen, with a very small cell area which are practically unfeasible for commercialisation. To make the technology commercially viable, challenges for fabrication of efficient large area, stable, flexible, perovskite solar panels at low cost needs to be overcome,” she added.

As part of funding announced last year by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), a team at the University of Sydney is exploring how to improve the energy-conversion efficiencies and durability of emerging silicon-perovskite photovoltaic cell technologies. Some AU$2.5 million (US$1.9 million) was awarded to the researchers as part of a wider AU$15.14 million solar research package to support projects across Australia in areas such as advanced silicon, new materials development and sustainable end-of-life management of panels.

Elsewhere, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found a new approach to narrowing the search for the best candidates for long-lasting perovskite formulations. By testing less than 2% of the combinations among three components making up perovskite material, the researchers believe they have found what appears to be the “most durable” perovskite solar cell material to date.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, perovskite, Queensland University of Technology, research and development, solar cells

Read Next

Biden: Clean energy R&D to play central role in ‘transformational’ investment package

April 1, 2021
US President Joe Biden has heaped importance on clean energy research and development, arguing it to be pivotal to boosting the country’s economic recovery within a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure stimulus package.

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

March 30, 2021
Australian utility AGL Energy has proposed a structural separation of the company that would involve the creation of two separate businesses: one focused on energy retailing and the other on large-scale electricity supply.

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

March 30, 2021
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a new approach to identifying long-lasting perovskite formulation, opening the door for further studies that could support the US’ solar manufacturing sector.

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

March 26, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$128 million to invest in research and development in a bid to bring the cost of utility-scale solar power down by 60% in 10 years.

Australians could be charged for solar exports under plans to ease grid ‘traffic jams’

March 25, 2021
Millions of Australian households fitted with rooftop PV could be charged for exporting electricity to the grid under new proposals that critics have warned could curb the uptake of solar systems and slow the country’s energy transition.

Australia adds record 7GW of renewables in 2020 as rooftop PV deployment soars

March 15, 2021
Australia beat renewable energy deployment projections in 2020, driven in part by a 40% year-on-year increase in rooftop solar installs, according to new figures from the country’s Clean Energy Regulator.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021