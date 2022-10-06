Subscribe
Suncor Energy sells solar and wind assets to Canadian Utilities

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
US DOE announces winners of its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, distributes US$1.5 million to winning companies  

Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

What the new era of inflation means for investments in the global energy transition

Anglo American and EDF Renewables partner to build solar and wind projects in South Africa

EU renewables development may stall if countries enact different revenue caps – LevelTen

Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember

Entergy Arkansas' 250MW solar project gets approval, Lightsource bp to build

European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched

Maxeon's interim CEO talks capacity expansions, smart home solutions and the company's search for a new head

Most of Suncor Energy’s solar assets sold (490MW) are in early-stage development, with 220MW in near-term development. Image: Flickr.

Canadian energy company Suncor Energy has reached an agreement to sell its solar and wind assets to Canadian Utilities, an ATCO subsidiary, for C$730 million (US$535 million).

The transaction includes a 1.5GW development pipeline of solar and wind projects located in Alberta and Ontario, including several late-stage projects.

While a majority of the assets acquired are wind projects, with no solar plants operational, the portfolio includes a 220MW solar plant that is in near-term development stage.

Moreover, four other solar projects are in early-stage development, with 490MW of total capacity (as shown in the chart below), with all the solar assets located in Alberta.

This investment brings Canadian utility ATCO closer to achieving its goal of owning, developing or managing more than 1GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Bob Myles, executive vice president, corporate development, at ATCO and Canadian Utilities, said: “Through this investment, we instantly add a new wind power position to our growing renewables portfolio, we bring additional high-quality wind and solar development opportunities into our growth pipeline, and we expand our renewables driven earnings base.”

Furthermore, Suncor Energy will be divesting from solar and wind power to focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels, which are more complementary to its core business, according to Kris Smith, interim president and CEO at Suncor.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

NovaSource acquires First Solar’s Australian O&M assets

October 4, 2022
NovaSource Power Services has acquired First Solar’s Australian operations and maintenance (O&M) business, adding approximately 500MW of PV projects to its fleet in the process.

RWE buys Con Edison’s renewable energy subsidiaries, adds 3GW of operating US assets

October 3, 2022
RWE has signed a purchase agreement with Con Edison to acquire all shares of its renewable energy subsidiaries, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses.

Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

October 3, 2022
PV module producer Solaria Corporation will merge with solar services provider Complete Solar, the US companies announced today.

Brookfield invests US$2 billion in US market with double acquisition of Scout Clean Energy, Standard Solar

September 30, 2022
US renewable energy major Brookfield Renewable has agreed to spend up to US$2 billion in order to acquire both Scout Clean Energy and Standard Solar.

Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million

September 30, 2022
Canadian natural gas pipeline giant Enbridge has bought US renewables developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt.

Shell acquires African C&I solar provider Daystar Power

September 28, 2022
Energy major Shell will acquire Daystar Power, an Africa-based commercial and industrial (C&I) solar provider.

US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report

News

European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched

News

Maxeon's interim CEO talks capacity expansions, smart home solutions and the company's search for a new head

News

Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

News

India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers

News

Meyer Burger aims to raise US$253 million to support manufacturing ramp-up

News

