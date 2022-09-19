Sunfolding unveils tracker solution for variable terrain

A picture of the TopoTrack with posts in the ground, actuators on posts and purlins connected to actuators and solar modules. Image: Sunfolding.

Single-axis tracker supplier Sunfolding has unveiled a new tracker solution for projects on uneven terrain, virtually eliminating grading within the solar array boundaries.

The California-headquartered supplier said its single-axis TopoTrack, aimed for utility-scale solar and distributed generation, helps reduce earthwork by 97% on any terrain.

The new tracker shortens the row length and features two posts, two actuators and two purlins.

Moreover, by using Sunfolding’s AirLink technology, the mechanically independent tracker helps minimise land loss within the fence line and can be implemented at sites where solar PV was not possible to build, according to the company.

“TopoTrack maximises both capacity and yield while virtually eliminating grading,” said Glen Davis, CEO of Sunfolding, adding: “We’re making solar projects easier to develop, build and operate, and more profitable to own.”

Sunfolding sources over 90% of the tracker materials domestically in the Midwest or nearby.