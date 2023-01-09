Subscribe
Sungrow to supply inverters to 814MW Qatari solar project

By Will Norman
Africa & Middle East

The Sungrow and Samsung C&T contract signing ceremony. Image: Sungrow.

Sungrow, the Chinese-headquartered inverter and energy storage system supplier, has signed a contract with Samsung C&T to provide its inverter solutions to an 814MW solar PV project in Qatar.

Sungrow will provide its MW-integrated 1500V string inverter solution SG320HX to the project, which is expected to be completed in 2024. Upon completion, it will be the largest solar project in Qatar, ahead of the 800MW facility inaugurated by TotalEnergies in October.

The project is expected to generate around 1,800GWh of electricity annually.

“The Qatar project is an important step for Samsung C&T to expand its global renewable energy business,” said Juyoul Kim, vice president and head of the procurement and estimation department at Samsung C&T. “We believe that this cooperation will be able to successfully complete the project and provide a demonstration for the world.”

James Wu, senior vice president of Sungrow said: “Qatar has become an important country in the global solar energy development and an important part of Sungrow’s business in the Middle East.”

Samsung C&T was last year appointed to carry out engineering, procurement and construction on 875MW of solar PV spread across two facilities in Qatar’s industrial cities.

This project saw a contract between TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Chinese Trina Solar, and Samsung to supply trackers for the facilities.

A recently published paper in PV Tech Power 33 discussed the challenges associated with deploying solar modules in desert climates such as those in the Middle East.

