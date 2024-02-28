Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

Sunova Solar will focus on TOPCon solar cells in the new plant in Sichuan. Image: Sunova Solar.

Solar manufacturer Sunova Solar has invested in a solar cell plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 9GW in Sichuan province, China.

Inaugurated earlier this year, this marks the first solar cell plant for the company, with a production capacity target of 9GW. It will focus on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells of 182mm, 199mm and 210mm.