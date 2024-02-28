Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

Solar manufacturer Sunova Solar has invested in a solar cell plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 9GW in Sichuan province, China.
Inaugurated earlier this year, this marks the first solar cell plant for the company, with a production capacity target of 9GW. It will focus on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells of 182mm, 199mm and 210mm.
“Investing in our own cell manufacturing line is a key milestone in our long term strategy and will decrease our dependency on other suppliers, thereby securing consistent quality cell input for our high efficiency modules,” said Mike Song, Chairman of Sunova Solar, adding that it provides the company with better control over the supply chain and assurance that its modules are made with non-forced labour materials.
The investment in a solar cell plant brings the company closer towards its path to becoming a fully integrated solar producer, as Sunova Solar currently has module assembly plants in China and Vietnam with an annual nameplate capacity of 4.2GW.