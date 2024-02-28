Subscribe To Premium
Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Daqo polysilicon revenues halved in 2023, plans capacity expansion in 2024

Engie bags US$1 billion for 1GW US solar PV portfolio

Trina Solar unveils upgraded Vanguard 1P solar tracker

First Solar added 6.8GW of module capacity in 2023

Polysilicon exports to China lowest since 2011 due to US import laws – Bernreuter

Spain unveils €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

Array Technologies reports US$1.58 billion in revenue in 2023

SunPower announces departure of CEO Peter Faricy

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

Sunova Solar new solar cell plant in Sichuan, China with 9GW of annual capacity
Sunova Solar will focus on TOPCon solar cells in the new plant in Sichuan. Image: Sunova Solar.

Solar manufacturer Sunova Solar has invested in a solar cell plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 9GW in Sichuan province, China.

Inaugurated earlier this year, this marks the first solar cell plant for the company, with a production capacity target of 9GW. It will focus on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells of 182mm, 199mm and 210mm.

“Investing in our own cell manufacturing line is a key milestone in our long term strategy and will decrease our dependency on other suppliers, thereby securing consistent quality cell input for our high efficiency modules,” said Mike Song, Chairman of Sunova Solar, adding that it provides the company with better control over the supply chain and assurance that its modules are made with non-forced labour materials.

The investment in a solar cell plant brings the company closer towards its path to becoming a fully integrated solar producer, as Sunova Solar currently has module assembly plants in China and Vietnam with an annual nameplate capacity of 4.2GW.

PV CellTech Europe 2024

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
cell manufacturing, china, sichuan province, solar cell, Sunova Solar, topcon

