Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

“We have been supplying green power to several leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, adding Bisleri strengthens Sunsure’s position as the preferred renewable energy partner for FMCG businesses in Uttar Pradesh and India,” said Shashank Sharma, founder and CEO of Sunsure.

“This agreement adds another milestone to our ‘UP Shakti’ story as we continue to strengthen green energy infrastructure across the state,” Sharma continued, referencing the company’s plan to expand its power generation footprint in Uttar Pradesh; following the commissioning of the Earch project, Sunsure now operates 260MW of solar capacity across the state, split across ten projects.

Last week, the state government also announced that it had exceeded 1GW of cumulative solar capacity in operation, becoming the third state in the country to do so. Much of this has been driven by rooftop solar additions, with 290,000 such projects installed in Uttar Pradesh, as rooftop installations grow considerably across India; 4.9GW of new residential rooftop solar capacity was installed in the first half of this year, driven by the US$1 billion Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY) rooftop solar scheme.