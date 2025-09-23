Subscribe To Premium
News

Sunsure commissions 82.5MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, India

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia



Sunsure Energy's Jhansi solar project in India.
The Jhansi facility is Sunsure’s tenth operational project in Uttar Pradesh. Image: Sunsure Energy.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Sunsure Energy has commissioned an 82.5MW solar project in Jhansi, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, its tenth project in the state.

The commissioning brings the company’s total operational capacity in Uttar Pradesh up to 260MW. Sunsure also announced that power generated at the Jhansi project would be sold to three offtakers: confectioner Haldiram’s, steel tube manufacturer APL Apollo and what Sunsure founder, chairman and CEO Shashank Sharma described as “one of the biggest data centres in the country”.

“Uttar Pradesh’s Solar Energy Policy 2022 has made it clear that clean energy is central to the state’s development goals,” added Sharma, referring to a project implemented by the state government three years ago to reach 22GW of operational capacity by 2027.

“Through progressive banking provisions and waivers on electricity duty, transmission and wheeling charges, the state has given IPPs like Sunsure the confidence to invest in large-scale and now storage-backed solutions that deliver cost-competitive power, while enabling industries to transition to green power and reduce their environmental impact,” continued Sharma.

While the Jhansi facility is a standalone solar project, Sharma noted that Sunsure has sought to expand its battery energy storage system (BESS) offerings in the state. He said that the company is “breaking new ground” on a 125MW/500MWh BESS project in the state, following the Central Electricity Authority’s recommendation in February to pair solar with BESS in all future tenders.

The news follows Sunsure’s investment into a 450MW project in the state of Rajasthan, completed in January, and both project announcements will contribute to the company’s goal of expanding its operational capacity to 5GW by 2028.

asia, india, projects, sunsure energy, uttar pradesh

