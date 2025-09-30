Subscribe To Premium
Synergy submits development application for 2GW solar-wind-BESS in Western Australia

By George Heynes
China's SoleFiori to build 6GW HJT module factory in Saudi Arabia

Synergy submits development application for 2GW solar-wind-BESS in Western Australia

ABO Energy considers move to IPP model and public share offering

Is the outlook still bullish for US renewables?

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, 'actively working' with CBP

New York state issues US$5 billion renewables request for proposals

Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China's LONGi

Solar and wind lead Australia's 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

SynergyRED had supported the development of Bright Energy Investments’ 40MW Greenough River solar PV power plant (pictured). Image: Bright Energy Investments.

SynergyRED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synergy, has submitted a development application for a 2GW hybrid renewable energy project in Western Australia’s Mid-West Region.

The proposed project includes 500MW of solar PV capacity and 500MW of battery energy storage alongside 1,000MW of wind power.

The Tathra project, located 15km east of Eneabba, will deploy up to one million solar PV modules across multiple arrays throughout the 15,830-hectare site. The solar component will occupy approximately 1,000 hectares of the total 1,595-hectare project footprint.

According to the development application, the solar arrays will utilise tracking systems to maximise energy capture. They may incorporate bi-facial technology to increase output by capturing additional reflected light from the ground.

The battery energy storage system (BESS) will comprise up to three facilities with a combined capacity of 500MW; however, the duration has not been disclosed. These installations will include battery enclosures and inverters, gravel access roads, drainage basins, and underground cabling to connect to substations.

The BESS facilities will be adjacent to the project’s substations, occupying approximately 10 hectares of the total project area. The application indicates that the battery storage system will consist of lithium-ion cells housed in large storage containers, capable of charging and discharging with energy from the wind turbines, solar arrays, or the grid as needed.

SynergyRED said it has positioned the solar arrays in consultation with landowners to utilise areas of lower agricultural value, minimising impact on productive farmland.

The development application also outlines plans to integrate ‘agrivoltaics‘ during the detailed design phase. This approach would potentially allow for continued agricultural activities within and around the solar facilities, addressing concerns about the loss of productive agricultural land.

This focus on agricultural integration follows a growing trend in Australia’s solar sector to develop dual-use approaches that maintain land productivity while generating renewable energy.

The BESS component aims to enhance the project’s functionality by balancing wind and solar output during periods of generation overlap, improving grid stability, storing surplus energy that would otherwise be curtailed, and supporting a more consistent electricity supply during high-demand periods.

According to the documents, the project is expected to be delivered in multiple stages, each taking approximately 18-24 months to complete. During peak construction periods, each stage will require a workforce of approximately 200 personnel for up to 14 months.

Once operational, the project will employ up to 30 full-time staff throughout its expected 35+ year lifespan. These employees will manage wind, solar, and BESS components maintenance, safety and environmental management, and landowner liaison.

The development application is now under review by the Regional Development Assessment Panel following preparation of a Responsible Authority Report by the Shire of Carnamah.

Australia’s growing renewable energy portfolio

The Tathra project represents another significant addition to Western Australia’s growing renewable energy portfolio.

SynergyRED has previously developed several notable renewable energy projects in the state, including the Albany Grasmere Wind Farm, Warradarge Wind Farm, the 40MW Greenough River Solar Farm, and BESS facilities at Kwinana and Collie.

This development follows a pattern of increasing hybrid renewable energy projects across Australia. In July, Green Power Generation inaugurated Western Australia’s first grid-connected large-scale hybrid solar-battery project, while Vena Energy recently added a 41.5MW battery system to an 87MW solar plant in South Australia.

Western Australia has seen significant renewable energy development in recent months, with Fortescue Metals Group breaking ground on a 190MW solar PV plant at its Cloudbreak site in August. However, the state also experienced a setback when bp announced its exit from the 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub, a large-scale wind, solar and green hydrogen project planned for the Pilbara region.

