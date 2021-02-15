Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

News

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

News

European initiative aims for 95GW of solar for green hydrogen production

News

South Africa lines up 2.6GW renewable energy procurement round

News

Lightsource BP snaps up 845MW Spanish solar pipeline

News

Duke Energy’s IRP ‘ignores the synergistic benefits between solar and storage’, says E3

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP completes Pennsylvania PV plant, NextEnergy Capital buys third Portugal project

News

Suntech’s Ultra X PV module series comes in 580-600W range with large-area 210mm mono-wafers

Product Reviews

‘Incredible demand’ for generators and residential storage offsets Generac’s C&I sales dip

News

Global Solar Council calls for ‘sense of urgency’ in 2021 to accelerate energy transition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Facilities in the US providing power to Amazon. Image: Amazon.

Amazon, Google, and Verizon bought more renewable energy than any other corporations in the US, according to a new report, which also claims that utility-scale solar power is the most popular resource in the corporate space.

The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, which released its second annual Deal Tracker Top 10 report today (15 February), found that tech giants continued to dominate corporate offtaking in 2020, with four companies ranking in the top five energy buyers. Amazon topped REBA’s ranking, procuring 3.163GW of renewable energy last year. The e-commerce giant invested in 26 new utility-scale wind and solar projects worldwide in December as part of a wider effort to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025. The company’s total renewable energy capacity came to 6.5GW by the end of last year, having broken ground on its first solar farm more than four years ago.

Google came in second place, with 1.04GW, while Verizon followed with 840MW of capacity secured through long-term purchase agreements. Last year’s winner, Facebook, fell to fifth place behind fast food giant McDonald’s, securing 725MW of renewables capacity in 2020, less than half the 1.546GW contracted the previous year.

Image: REBA.

As well as tech, metal and mining groups also showed strong interest in investing in renewables offtakers last year, with steel producers Nucor and Evraz North America contracting 325MW and 300MW of renewables capacity respectively.

In total, large energy buyers contracted 10.6GW of renewable energy capacity, according to the organisation, which represents some of the US’ largest corporate energy buyers such as McDonald’s and Facebook. The results were driven largely by utility-scale solar projects, which accounted for 72% of all deals mentioned in the organisation’s report.

REBA’s members made up 97% of renewable energy deals that were announced in 2020, the group said. REBA was jointly set up by more than 300 companies including Facebook, Google, General Motors and Walmart in March 2019, with the target of bringing more than 60GW of renewables online in the US by 2025.

Miranda Ballentine, the chief executive of REBA, said it is “remarkable that the business community announced nearly 100 new deals while managing the impacts of a global pandemic.”

The report echoes findings from other research groups such as BloombergNEF, which revealed in January that corporations bought 18% more clean energy last year compared with 2019, and positioned Amazon as the largest corporate leader on solar PPAs.

amazon, google, utilitty-scale solar

Read Next

Q&A: Pexapark’s Luca Pedretti on Europe’s changing PPA market

February 5, 2021
We caught up with Luca Pedretti, Pexapark's co-founder and chief operating officer, to discuss how PPAs are changing to accommodate more offtakers from a range of business sectors.

Amazon and Total help boost renewable corporate PPA growth as volumes jump 18%

January 27, 2021
Corporations bought 18% more clean energy last year compared with 2019, according to new research, with tech giant Amazon and oil and gas group Total leading the global energy transition.

Amazon becomes ‘world’s largest’ renewable energy backer with 26 new utility-scale solar and wind projects

December 10, 2020
Online retail giant launches solar and wind projects in France, South Africa, Italy and Germany for the first time, bringing its total renewable capacity to 6.5GW.

Invenergy unveils 1.3GW solar project, set to be US’ largest

November 19, 2020
Google and Honda will be among the offtakers of a 1,310MW PV project to be constructed by Invenergy that is set to be the largest solar generation facility in the US when complete.

Corporations ‘walking the walk’ with clean energy as US C&I solar capacity soars

October 7, 2020
Led by tech firms and retailers, corporations installed 1,286MW of new solar capacity in the US in 2019, the second highest amount on record, a new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has revealed.

Candela Renewables secures 140MW solar PPA with Google

September 1, 2020
Solar project developer Candela Renewables will supply Google with 140MW of power from a facility in Texas as part of a new power purchase agreement.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

News

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

News

European initiative aims for 95GW of solar for green hydrogen production

News

South Africa lines up 2.6GW renewable energy procurement round

News

Lightsource BP snaps up 845MW Spanish solar pipeline

News

Duke Energy’s IRP ‘ignores the synergistic benefits between solar and storage’, says E3

News

Upcoming Events

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021