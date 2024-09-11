Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

Glenellen will be linked to the Transgrid Jindera Substation at 132kV. The solar PV project will integrate sustainable energy production with traditional farming. It will utilise agrivoltaic technology, allowing sheep to graze among solar modules to help maintain the land’s agricultural value.

Kim Krogh Andersen, product and technology group executive at Telstra, emphasised the company’s support for the solar PV project and its benefits of providing cleaner energy and creating job opportunities in the Riverina region, particularly for the locals in Albury and surrounding communities.

“Work is underway now to build the Glenellen Solar Farm, with the project expected to generate about 200 jobs during the construction phase, contributing significantly to locals in Albury and surrounding communities,” Andersen added.

“Telstra has a strong track record of helping get renewable energy projects off the ground and after bringing Glenellen on board, we now support seven renewable energy sites across Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales—all of which are either under construction or in operation.”

Telstra eyes decarbonisation in line with Paris Agreement

Telstra has established several decarbonisation targets. By 2025, the organisation aims to enable renewable energy generation equivalent to 100% of its consumption.

By 2030, the target is to achieve at least a 70% reduction in scope one and two absolute emissions and a 50% reduction in scope three emissions, both from a 2019 financial year baseline. By 2050, the goal is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in line with the Paris Agreement.

“Agreements like this highlight our dedication to backing innovative projects that deliver better outcomes for our environment and the communities we serve while helping to build a more sustainable future, supporting Australia’s target of 82% renewable energy by 2030,” Andersen said.