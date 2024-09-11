Subscribe To Premium
Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

By George Heynes
Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

Welcome to the gigawatt club

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

The solar PV project was acquired by GPG from Trina Solar earlier this year. Image: Trina Solar.

Australian telecommunications giant Telstra has inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure 50% of the electricity generated from the 260MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia.

Australia’s Global Power Generation (GPG) secured the project from Trina Solar in February 2024, with the company detailing that the project was “one of the largest solar farms under development in New South Wales, with an estimated 393,960 panels, spread over 300 hectares of land”, in an article for PV Tech.

Glenellen will be linked to the Transgrid Jindera Substation at 132kV. The solar PV project will integrate sustainable energy production with traditional farming. It will utilise agrivoltaic technology, allowing sheep to graze among solar modules to help maintain the land’s agricultural value.

Kim Krogh Andersen, product and technology group executive at Telstra, emphasised the company’s support for the solar PV project and its benefits of providing cleaner energy and creating job opportunities in the Riverina region, particularly for the locals in Albury and surrounding communities.

“Work is underway now to build the Glenellen Solar Farm, with the project expected to generate about 200 jobs during the construction phase, contributing significantly to locals in Albury and surrounding communities,” Andersen added.

“Telstra has a strong track record of helping get renewable energy projects off the ground and after bringing Glenellen on board, we now support seven renewable energy sites across Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales—all of which are either under construction or in operation.”

Telstra eyes decarbonisation in line with Paris Agreement

Telstra has established several decarbonisation targets. By 2025, the organisation aims to enable renewable energy generation equivalent to 100% of its consumption.

By 2030, the target is to achieve at least a 70% reduction in scope one and two absolute emissions and a 50% reduction in scope three emissions, both from a 2019 financial year baseline. By 2050, the goal is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in line with the Paris Agreement.

“Agreements like this highlight our dedication to backing innovative projects that deliver better outcomes for our environment and the communities we serve while helping to build a more sustainable future, supporting Australia’s target of 82% renewable energy by 2030,” Andersen said.

Image: OX2.

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

September 11, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 revealed yesterday (10 September) that it has sold two solar PV projects in Australia, totalling 137MWp, to renewable energy developer European Energy.
The Port Hedland solar project.

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

September 10, 2024
The APA Group has completed the installation of solar panels at its Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project in Australia.
Conergy_storage_australia_ARENA

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

September 10, 2024
Due to a lack of state government support, Australian mineral exploration company Province Resources has shelved its multi-gigawatt solar and wind-powered green hydrogen project in Western Australia, HyEnergy.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

September 10, 2024
Acen Australia’s 600MW Birriwa solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales has been granted federal approval from Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s minister for the environment and water.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

September 9, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 on Thursday (5 September) agreed to sell a 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to an undisclosed bidder.
Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Iberdrola Australia breaks ground on 376MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

September 6, 2024
Iberdrola Australia, a sub-division of utility giant Iberdrola, has commenced construction of a 376MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

News

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
