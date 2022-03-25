Solar Media
Terna to invest US$10.45bn to improve Italy's grid , expanding cross-border connections

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance
Europe

Terna to invest US$10.45bn to improve Italy's grid , expanding cross-border connections

Into overdrive: why Brazil's sector is about to take off

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

Hanwha Solutions unveils 'ambitious plan' to rebuild full US solar supply chain

Mondragon Assembly acquires majority stake in QHD Visual, patents new lamination machine

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid 'great demand' for solar in Europe

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital's development plans after US$900m raise

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

Terna will invest €10 billion between 2021-2025 to improve Italy’s national grid and build cross-border interconnections. Image: Andy Beecroft.

Italian grid operator Terna will invest €9.5 billion (US$10.45 billion) to help improve the country’s national transmission grid and build cross-border interconnections, paving the way for easier access for renewables.

Total capital investment from 2021 until 2025 will be €10 billion and is to be focused on improving Italy’s grid between the southern regions, where most energy is produced, and the northern regions where the demand is highest, to help integrate the increase of renewable projects as well as energy storage and building cross-border interconnections.

With the RePowerEU strategy to boost solar PV in Europe with the addition of 420GW by 2030, improvements to Italy’s transmission grid will facilitate the integration of greater quantities of renewables and energy storage and help reduce grid congestion in the country.

In the revised industrial plan, Terna will invest €5.6 billion for that purpose and among its plans is the Tyrrhenian Link project which will consist of a power line connecting the Italian regions of Sardinia, Sicily and Campania.

Other projects include an interconnector between Sardinia, Tuscany and France’s Corsica, as well as a power line connecting Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.

Moreover, the Italian company plans on building new interconnectors with France, Austria, Greece and Tunisia in order to reinforce its “role as a European and Mediterranean electricity transmission hub”.

“Our capital expenditure [of €10 billion], which has a key role to play in enabling Italy and Europe to meet the goals that have been set, will allow us to integrate renewable sources and electrify consumption and to guarantee ever greater security and efficiency of supply, a system that is fit for purpose and improved quality of service, whilst cutting costs for consumers and businesses,” said Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of Terna.

Recently, PV Tech Premium spoke with grid stakeholders on how grid systems will expand from national territories and it with international connections becoming the norm by the end of the decade.

From the total investment for its regulated activities, €2.6 billion will be allocated to modernise the current infrastructure in order to strengthen the rise in electricity flow, with the remaining €1.3 billion (US$1.43 billion) for its “Defence Plan”.

Terna said this will help improve the stability of the system and improve voltage regulations, as well as protecting the grid’s resilience to accrued extreme weather.

Terna’s planned investment for that period will increase its regulated assets value to €22.7 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 7% during that period, closing 2022 €1 billion higher than 2021.

The company said its internal technological improvements in the past couple of years helped the acceleration to solve congestion in certain areas of the grid with a boost of 400MW of capacity between the southern and northern parts of Italy.

From the €10 billion capital expenditure for 2021-2025, €1.2 billion will be invested in digitalisation and innovation to improve its transmission infrastructure and the resilience of the grid.

Terna is expecting its non-regulated activities to bring more than €450 million to the company’s EBITDA during 2021-2025 through its O&M activities, fibre network and industrial activities.

In the financial aspect, Terna expects this year’s revenue to reach €2.74 billion and rise to €3.08 billion in 2025, with an expected EBITDA of €1.9 billion in 2022 and €2.14 billion in 2025.

energy transition, grid congestion, grid connection, grid infrastructure, italy, Terna

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

March 18, 2022
The drive to electrify Sub-Saharan Africa will require US$350 billion of investment and could reveal an alternative vision for the energy transition that focuses on a decentralised, bottom-up solar-and-storage rich grid that takes advantage of cheap solar power, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie.

Italy’s ERG to add 650MW of solar PV to portfolio by 2026

March 16, 2022
Italian independent power producer (IPP) ERG will scale up its European PV portfolio as it aims to almost double its installed renewables capacity in the next five years.

NextEnergy forms new renewables development unit with 5GW pipeline

March 11, 2022
Solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Group has launched a new renewables development division that will aim to develop 5GW of projects within three years.

High voltage grid concerns persist but merchant PV projects gain traction in Eastern Europe

March 9, 2022
Eastern European solar markets face a familiar foe in grid constraints, especially with high voltage network capacity, but high energy prices are creating potential for merchant projects in the region.

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

March 9, 2022
The European Commission (EC) will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence while ending its reliance on Russian gas before 2030.
Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

March 8, 2022
Liam Stoker reflects on the opening day of Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2022, where investors and developers alike warned of looming inflation, power price volatility and project availability as Europe’s energy landscape enters a new paradigm.

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

Hanwha Solutions unveils 'ambitious plan' to rebuild full US solar supply chain

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid 'great demand' for solar in Europe

