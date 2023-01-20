TESLA 50Hz to build 40MW of rooftop solar PV in Romania

Having entered the Romanian market in 2010, TESLA Group, the Slovakian parent company of T50Hz, has 900MWp of solar PV either in operation or under development. Image: Fotowatio Renewable Ventures.

Energy asset manager TESLA 50Hz (T50Hz) has signed a cooperation agreement with industrial properties developer Element Industrial (ELI) to design and build 40MW of rooftop solar on ELI’s buildings across Romania. T50Hz is part of the Romanian business of Slovakia-headquartered TESLA Group.

Over next three to five years T50Hz will add rooftop solar PV to ELI’s buildings, with the first stage of the project covering 250,000m2 of industrial parks.

The partnership aims to increase grid independence and reduce the energy costs of ELI’s tenants, said Andrei Jerca, ELI managing director. Part of the developer’s strategy is to derive at least 30% of its portfolio’s energy consumption from green energy, Jerca added.

T50Hz will be supported by sister company TESLA Blue Planet and will be using SolarEdge DC-optimised inverter technology when constructing the rooftop facilities.

TESLA Group chairman Dušan Lichardus said: “For industrial property developers such as ELI, maximising power generation to ensure optimal savings for tenants is a non-negotiable, and so having access to SolarEdge’s innovative Power Optimizer technology is critical.”

Having entered the Romanian market in 2010, the company has 900MWp of ground mounted and rooftop solar installations across Romania either in operation or under development, said Lichardus.

Earlier this week the Romanian government slashed VAT on solar PV modules for the rooftop residential segment and local authorities to boost its installations across Romania, however commercial and industrial projects are not affected by this tax break.

PV Tech Power will be running a deep dive into Romania’s rapid growth in solar PV as the country is on track to accelerate its solar deployment in the coming years. The analysis will feature in the upcoming PV Tech Power 34 edition, due out in February.