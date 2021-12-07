Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Tesla under SEC probe on claims of hiding solar system fire risks

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

News

Tesla under SEC probe on claims of hiding solar system fire risks

News

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

India solar deployment slows as module prices bite

News

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News

How digital drone technologies are transforming solar plant construction management

Features, Guest Blog

Daqo begins pilot production at new polysilicon facility, targets 105,000MT of capacity by start of next year

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tesla installed 83MW of solar during Q3 2021. Image: Tesla.

Tesla is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following a claim that the company did not appropriately inform its shareholders and the public about potential fire risks from its solar systems, according to a report by Reuters.

Former Tesla field quality manager Steven Henkes filed a whistleblower complaint against the company in 2019. Following a Freedom of Information Act request from Henkes, the SEC has since revealed the Tesla probe.

Reuters obtained a copy of the SEC’s letter to Henkes, dated 24 September, which said: “We have confirmed with Division of Enforcement staff that the investigation from which you seek records is still active and ongoing.” An SEC official noted that the letter should not be taken as an indication that there was any legal wrongdoing.

Henkes claims that Tesla did not notify its customers about the fire risks associated with defective electrical connectors. He alleges that instead of warning of the fire risks or reporting problems to regulators, Tesla told customers that it had to carry out maintenance on the systems.

A former manager at Toyota Motor, Henkes moved to SolarCity in 2016, months before the residential solar installer was acquired by Tesla. In the SEC complaint, Henkes said he told Tesla management that the company should shut down the defective systems, inform regulators and notify customers.

He was fired from Tesla in August 2020, which he believes was done in retaliation for raising safety concerns. He has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the firm.

Tesla did not respond to a request to comment by PV Tech.

While concerns over fires linked to Tesla’s solar systems have been raised previously, this is the first report of a probe by the SEC, according to Reuters.

Walmart took Tesla to court in 2019 as it alleged that the company’s mismanagement of solar system installation and maintenance was linked to a series of store fires. While Walmart had linked the incidents to Tesla’s alleged use of staff lacking “basic solar training and knowledge”, the retailer dropped the lawsuit later in the year, saying the two companies had reached an agreement.

In its most recent quarterly results statement, Tesla revealed it installed 83MW of solar during Q3, a 46% increase year-on-year, while energy storage deployments climbed 71% to 1,295MWh.

In October, direct claims against Tesla CEO Elon Musk were dismissed over his role in the acquisition of SolarCity. A Delaware judge decertified the class action lawsuit and limited the shareholder action against Musk, although he still allowed them to sue the CEO in his capacity as Tesla director.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
fire, fire safety, residential, rooftop solar, sec, tesla

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

December 6, 2021
PV Tech Premium breaks down the key schemes and incentives that exist for companies that want to invest in India's growing solar market
PV Tech Premium

Texans turning to rooftop solar, battery storage to counter threat of grid outages

December 2, 2021
Hit by soaring electricity prices and widespread power outages during a severe cold weather event earlier this year, Texas homeowners have been ramping up rooftop solar and battery storage installs to protect against future blackouts and increase their energy independence.

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

December 2, 2021
Renewables developer BayWa r.e. has acquired Beacon Solar, the solar distribution division of Beacon, and will look to “cross-sell” solar and roofing products in the near future as it continues to expand across the US.

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

November 22, 2021
SolarPower Europe has called on the EU to increase its renewable energy target to 45% by 2030, which it said would result in an extra 210GW of solar capacity installed and put the continent on a strong trajectory to reach climate neutrality by 2050

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

November 11, 2021
US residential solar company Sunnova Energy and home security firm Brinks Home have entered into an exclusive partnership that will allow Brinks Home dealers to offer its customers Sunnova’s portfolio of products, and vice versa, in the second such arrangement this week

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

November 10, 2021
Tesla will now be able to sell electricity to retail customers in Texas after a request was approved by the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021