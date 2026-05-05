Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog

The impact of evolving global policies on the PV inverter industry

By Mollie McCorkindale
May 5, 2026
Power Plants, Inverters, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Masdar, EWEC sign agreement on 30GW solar PV and 8GW storage deployment in UAE

News

Corporate solar financing more than doubles to US$11.1 billion in Q1 2026

News

PV inverter manufacturers reshape strategies as policy shifts drive regional production

News

Energy industry concerned at Dutch grid tariff plans for large electricity producers

News

The impact of evolving global policies on the PV inverter industry

Features, Editors' Blog

Solex inks MoU for 5GW solar cell and 10GW BESS facility in Gujarat

News

Wacker polysilicon sales decline in Q1 2026

News

Meta, EDP sign PPA for 250MW Arkansas solar PV project

News

Australian utility-scale solar and wind generation up 24% year-on-year in April

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar generation falls 4.6% in April as autumn conditions deepen

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sungrow inverters in Germany.
The evolving policy and regulatory landscape in key PV markets worldwide is significantly influencing the manufacturing strategies of inverter producers. Image: Sungrow.

The global PV inverter industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by evolving policies and regulations aimed at reshaping the renewable energy landscape. These policy shifts are influencing manufacturing strategies, supply chains and market dynamics across key regions. This article explores the critical policies across various regions around the world affecting the PV inverter sector and their implications for manufacturers and markets. Leveraging insights from our in-house market research team and the ‘PV InverterTech Bankability Ratings Report‘, this article uses analysis of the leading 26 companies in the utility-scale PV inverter market. 

Key US policy changes driving industry transformation 

A combination of trade tariffs and legislative measures is helping bolster the US solar inverter manufacturing landscape by making domestic production increasingly competitive. Section 301 tariffs impose duties ranging from 7.5% to 25% on Chinese-manufactured goods, including photovoltaic inverters, significantly increasing the cost of imported equipment. These tariffs create immediate price advantages for domestically produced inverters and incentivise manufacturers to establish US-based production facilities to avoid these additional costs. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) reinforces this shift through its tax credit structure and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions. Under the IRA, solar projects can access a base 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC), with an additional 10% domestic content bonus available for projects that meet minimum US manufacturing thresholds. More critically, FEOC rules—which took effect 1 January 2026—restrict tax credit eligibility for projects using components from Chinese or other prohibited foreign entities above specified percentage thresholds. These thresholds tighten progressively each year, effectively creating a compliance timeline that pushes developers toward non-Chinese supply chains.  

For inverter manufacturers, this policy environment creates a strong market pull: companies that establish US production facilities can offer products that help developers qualify for maximum tax credits while avoiding tariff costs. This dual pressure from tariffs and FEOC rules is driving major inverter manufacturers to invest in American manufacturing capacity, favouring localised production. These measures primarily impact major manufacturing hubs such as China, the United States and Europe. 

As illustrated in Figure 1 below, the manufacturing capacity of the top 26 inverter manufacturers is still predominantly based in China. However, the share of manufacturing in the US is gradually increasing, with over 3% expected by the end of 2026 (almost 40GW). European companies such as Power Electronics and SMA Solar are also investing in US-based facilities, with Spain’s Power Electronics planning a 20GW inverter factory and SMA Solar restarting US production this year through a partnership with Tennessee-based Create Energy

Figure 1: Global manufacturing capacity is largely dominated by China; however, many inverter manufacturers are now building facilities in Europe, the US and India to mitigate risks from policy changes. 

Europe’s push for regional manufacturing 

Figure 1 also highlights the steady growth in European manufacturing capacity from the top 26 inverter manufacturers, with Europe’s share projected to rise to 9% by the end of 2026 (over 100GW). 

Europe is focusing on reducing dependency on Chinese imports, leading to a gradual increase in domestic manufacturing capacity. This shift is part of a broader strategy to address supply chain vulnerabilities and comply with local regulations. The Net-Zero Industry Act, for instance, aims to have 40% of annual deployed net-zero technology manufactured domestically by 2030. 

Chinese manufacturers, such as Sungrow, are adapting by establishing production facilities within Europe, including a factory in Poland to meet local regulatory requirements. However, export rebate cancellations and material restrictions are expected to pose significant challenges. Export rebate cancellations, which have been implemented in China, remove financial incentives for manufacturers exporting goods, increasing production costs and reducing competitiveness in global markets. Material restrictions, such as limitations on the availability of critical components such as semiconductors, rare earth metals and polysilicon further complicate production and supply chain operations. These challenges are likely to impact Chinese manufacturers’ ability to maintain their global market share, particularly in regions like Europe and the US, where domestic production and compliance with local regulations are increasingly prioritised. 

India’s policy-driven growth in the inverter market 

Figure 2: Annual inverter shipments to Europe and the US decreased in 2024 and 2025 due to inventory issues, while shipments to India have steadily increased year-on-year. 

India has emerged as a key growth market for PV inverters, driven by supportive government policies and increasing demand for renewable energy. It has seen the largest recent increase in shipments, driven by its growing renewable energy market. However, rising costs for manufacturers relying on foreign components may pose challenges. India has implemented policies to encourage local manufacturing, such as the Production Linked Incentive PLI scheme, with import duties on certain components and incentives for domestic production. While these policies aim to boost local manufacturing, they can make imported components more expensive, therefore increasing production costs for manufacturers who still rely on foreign parts. To address this, many companies are ramping up their presence in the region by increasing shipments, establishing production facilities, investing in vertical integration and increasingly partnering with or sourcing components from local suppliers to reduce costs. Sungrow leads the Indian market with over 30% market share and operates a 12.5GW inverter manufacturing facility in Bangalore. Sineng follows closely with a 10GW facility in Bengaluru, further solidifying India’s position as a key growth market for inverter manufacturers. 

The shift in focus toward India highlights the strategic importance of diversifying production and shipment strategies to mitigate risks associated with regional policy changes and fluctuating demand in traditional markets like Europe and the US. 

Challenges in the European and US markets 

In 2024, average inverter revenues across all companies in the report declined, with shipment growth limited to just 10% compared to 2023. This slowdown was attributed to elevated inventory levels, reduced demand in key residential markets (notably in Europe and the US) and intensifying price competition from Chinese manufacturers. 

Despite policy-driven efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, the European and US companies face challenges, including reduced demand in key residential markets, intensifying price competition from Chinese manufacturers, supply chain disruptions and fluctuating raw material costs. Additionally, inconsistent or evolving government policies, with increasing labour and energy prices, further threaten their ability to recover both inverter revenues and shipment volumes in the near future. 

Figure 3: Average inverter revenues declined in 2024, eroding investor confidence and reducing the average Altman scores for companies. 

Following years of rapid growth, the sector entered a normalisation phase, as overstocked distribution channels significantly curtailed new orders from Western manufacturers such as SolarEdge and SMA Solar. Meanwhile, aggressive competition from Chinese players such as Huawei and Sungrow led to sustained price declines across all inverter product categories. 

These challenges directly impacted share prices and eroded investor confidence in 2024, negatively influencing the average Altman scores of companies. However, signs of recovery emerged in 2025, with further improvement anticipated in 2026. This recovery is expected to be driven by a strategic shift toward the energy storage system (ESS) market, which is likely to enhance investor confidence further. Policies supporting ESS adoption will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the PV inverter industry. 

Conclusion 

Evolving global policies are reshaping the PV inverter industry, driving a shift toward regional manufacturing and diversification of supply chains. While challenges remain, particularly in traditional markets like Europe and the US, policy-driven growth in regions like India and the strategic focus on ESS offer a pathway for recovery and long-term sustainability. 

Manufacturers that adapt to these policy changes and align their strategies with regional requirements will be well-positioned to thrive in the evolving global landscape. As the renewable energy sector continues to grow, the role of policy in shaping the future of the PV inverter industry cannot be overstated. 

All data and analysis shown in this article come from our in-house market research. Full details on how to subscribe to our PV InverterTech Bankability Ratings Report can be found here. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
china, europe, huawei, inverter, sma solar, solar pv, solaredge, sungrow, usa

Read Next

The Collaboration Framework Agreement (CFA) establishes a roadmap for the accelerated rollout of utility-scale renewable energy projects aimed at diversifying the UAE’s energy mix, strengthening security of supply and supporting local industrial growth. Image: Masdar.

Masdar, EWEC sign agreement on 30GW solar PV and 8GW storage deployment in UAE

May 5, 2026
Masdar has signed an agreement with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to accelerate the deployment of more than 30GW of solar PV capacity and over 8GW of battery storage in the UAE. 
Sungrow inverters.

PV inverter manufacturers reshape strategies as policy shifts drive regional production

May 5, 2026
PV inverter producers are adapting their manufacturing strategies to navigate changing policy and regulations, according to PV Tech Research.
A Sungrow project in Italy.

Energy industry concerned at Dutch grid tariff plans for large electricity producers

May 5, 2026
The Dutch government is planning to introduce a feed-in-tariff that will require large electricity producers to pay towards the cost of the electricity grid.
Under the agreement, Solex will invest approximately INR40 billion (US$419 million) in the project, as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

Solex inks MoU for 5GW solar cell and 10GW BESS facility in Gujarat

May 5, 2026
Solex Energy has signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to establish a 5GW solar cell manufacturing facility alongside a 10GW energy storage plant in the state.  
A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar generation falls 4.6% in April as autumn conditions deepen

May 5, 2026
April 2026 delivered a continuation of Australia's seasonal solar contraction as the NEM moved deeper into autumn.
Tata Power's Neemuch solar project in India.

Tata Power targets 10GW ingot-wafer capacity with US$685 million investment

May 1, 2026
TPREL has proposed investment of up to INR65 billion (US$685 million) to establish a 10GW solar PV ingot and wafer manufacturing plant. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tata Power targets 10GW ingot-wafer capacity with US$685 million investment

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

First Solar sees ‘record’ sales and income growth in Q1 2026

News

How the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects solar aluminium sourcing

Features, Interviews

CIP acquires Orsted onshore unit, launches Perigus Energy with 826MW capacity

News

Solar drives battery storage surge as Australia’s NEM shifts 359MW from day to evening

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA