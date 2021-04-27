Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Sponsored
Features, Guest Blog

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

By Canadian Solar
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

Features, Guest Blog

Victoria lawmakers launch solar aggregation pilot

News

Germany’s planned solar auctions expansion ‘not sufficient’, trade bodies say

News

TE Connectivity’s ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors reduce PV power plant installation times

Product Reviews

ACWA Power secures US$114 million for 200MW Egypt solar plant

News

New York launches fifth annual solicitation for large-scale renewables projects

News

As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Tech Briefing: All eyes on Q3 as polysilicon reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Agrisolar could help mitigate ‘bottleneck’ in solar deployment

News

NexWafe hires ex-Meyer Burger CTO to drive wafer pilot production forward

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Canadian Solar’s HiKu7 range. Image: Canadian Solar.

Annual PV installation worldwide exceeded 130GW in 2020, a new record high. In 2021, the global market will continue to grow rapidly and is expected to reach an annual installation figure of around 160GW. Driven by the “carbon neutral” goal of many countries and the clean energy transition, it is expected that 210-260GW of installed capacity will be added worldwide each year by 2023.

Image: Canadian Solar.

As early as 2010, Canadian Solar was developing half-cut cell technologies and double glass modules. With its continuous R&D over the last 10 years, the company has successfully combined those two advanced developments to launch its HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules, featuring 210mm cells and 600W+ power output.

The company has released a white paper on HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules, together with a series of videos on Youtube showing the detailed manufacturing and testing processes undergone by the modules, providing a greater insight into the technology present. The white paper also details how the modules are leading the way in a new era of 600W+ with their high reliability, high power and high energy yield.

The HiKu7 and bifacial BiHiKu7 modules are based on 210 mm cells and are set to deliver one of the most competitive Levelised Costs of Electricity (LCOE) in the industry by reducing balance of system (BOS) and other costs for solar power plants. The modules have been optimized with leading tracker and inverter designs to ensure the seamless installation of solar systems.

The 210mm cells improve the wattage up to 665W and reduce the investment cost of a solar system. The company applies five high efficiency cell technologies, four high power module technologies and four high reliability technologies in order to ensure module power output in a real-life outdoor environment.

Patented double-sided PERC cell technology

Canadian Solar began producing PERC cells in 2016 and set two world records in 2019, with cell efficiencies of 22.28% and 22.80%. These records were tested and certified by  Fraunhofer ISE and the German Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH).

Innovative technology reduces cell LeTID by more than 50%

In outdoor environments, light and high temperatures can contribute to module degradation. The degradation effect that occurs under this combination of conditions is called LeTID (Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation). Thanks to the Canadian Solar Advanced Regeneration (CSAR) technology, degradation of cell LeTID is reduced by more than 50% when compared to the industry average.

To absorb more irradiance and obtain greater energy yield, Canadian Solar uses Hetero-type ribbon (HTR) and paving technologies to reduce the gap between cells by more than 50%, thereby increasing power output of modules over the same area. As a result, inactive module area is reduced by 70%, while module efficiency is increased by up to 21.4%.

The company conducts rigorous in-house testing in its laboratories to ensure products are durable and reliable and regularly submits them to the world’s leading independent testing institutes. Each product is checked at 442 different points along the manufacturing process to ensure its quality and the company has recently revealed its manufacturing secrets and testing technologies for 210mm-cell modules in a series of videos. The full list of videos is available here.

HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules are compatible with all leading tracker and inverter brands. Because of their higher power and efficiency, balance of system costs are expected to be reduced by up to 5.7% and LCOE by up to 8.9%, relative to mainstream 445W modules.

Considering transportation convenience and efficiency, Canadian Solar uses vertical packaging in order to be compatible with containers. Taking a 40-foot container as an example, HiKu7 modules are loaded vertically, which can increase loading power by 22.4%. In order to prevent modules from colliding during transportation, the company uses an integrated interior design, enclosure and reinforcement, as well as four corner guards. In addition, the innovative design of the packaging makes unpacking easier and more efficient when the modules arrive at the project site.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, commented that these products and technological innovations will continue to boost project returns, further improve the competitiveness of solar energy and accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

Canadian Solar held a webinar on 15 April 2021, analysing how HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 are compatible with tracking systems and able to generate more energy. To watch the replay of the webinar or access the white paper for the modules, please click here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
210mm cell, 600w+, bihiku7, canadian solar, hiku7

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

April 26, 2021
LONGi’s ascent to the top of the solar module shipments league table captured headlines last week, but it also cements the view that consolidation in the sector is inevitable, with an oligarchy of majors dominating market share. Carrie Xiao assesses the prospects of those top five companies as 2021 heats up.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

April 20, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is planning to launch its first N-type heterojunction (HJ) PV modules in the second half of 2021, PV Tech can reveal.

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

April 19, 2021
Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

April 12, 2021
Canadian Solar has started mass production of its large-wafer size solar modules, boasting power outputs of up to 665W.

Q&A: Trina Solar’s Franck Zhang discusses the next steps for 210mm modules on the road to 670W+

March 23, 2021
PV Tech speaks to Franck Zhang, head of global product strategy and market at Trina Solar, to discover the next steps for 210mm modules as power outputs continue to grow.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

March 19, 2021
Analysing the manufacturer's recent results disclosure, Mark Osborne details how Canadian Solar is falling behind its key rivals regarding its manufacturing expansions and shipments plans

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Upcoming Events

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021