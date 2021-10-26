Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Storage
Americas, Europe

Latest

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

News

Australia commits to net zero by 2050 but avoids legislation

News

Sunseap planning 7GWp of solar in Indonesia, eyes link to Singapore via subsea cable

News

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

News

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio

News

Global solar PV employment up to nearly 4 million in 2020 – IRENA

News

EIB should accelerate energy transition investments, says European Council

News

Eskom to jointly develop solar projects at South African coal mines

News

Galp bags EIB loans to finance 2.1GWp of solar in Spain and Portugal

News

Japan’s policymakers approve higher 2030 renewable energy target

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Invinity has ambitions to corner 10% of the global battery storage market by 2030. Image: Invinity Energy

Recently formed Invinity Energy has grand plans within the battery storage industry. PV Tech sat down with its chief commercial officer, Matt Harper, to discuss the company’s objectives, where it sees itself in the industry and what the battery storage sector needs to develop at the pace required for the transition.  

Critical to this development, says Harper, is a standardised business model like that of the solar power purchase agreement (PPA) and dislodging the dominance of lithium-ion batteries in the industry’s psyche.

A young company with big ambitions

For a company created less than two years ago, Invinity has grand ambitions in the battery storage market – “world domination”, laughs Harper, although you can tell he’s not entirely joking. Invinity has publicly stated its intention to corner 10% of the global storage market by 2030 and Harper believes it has the product to back up these ambitions.

The company was formed in April of last year with the merger of battery storage companies Avalon and redT. Its market is vanadium flow batteries (VFB) and it has sold over 25MWh of flow batteries in 15 countries across five continents so far.

“Everything that we’ve seen over the last year and a half has absolutely validated that [merger],” says Harper. “We closed more business than either of the two companies had ever done, combined.”

Indeed, Invinity has just recently (14 October) installed and energised the 1.7MWh first phase of the Energy Superhub Oxford project’s flow battery in the UK. The project is using Invinity’s VS3 flow batteries and, once all three phases are complete, it will represent the UK’s largest flow battery at 5MWh, says Harper.

On top of this, the company, which is increasingly shifting to larger projects, signed a joint venture and commercialisation (JVC) agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in May to jointly develop a grid-scale VFB. Once completed, the two will collaborate on its production and roll out.

“Where we really aligned with Siemens Gamesa on this was on the absolute requirement to have very large-scale batteries that could deliver the absolute lowest levelised cost of storage as the key to continuing and accelerating the growth in the renewables market,” says Harper.

Invinity’s vanadium flow batteries are already being used at the Energy Superhub Oxford in the UK. Image: Invinity Energy

Finding a sweet spot and dispelling the dominance of lithium

Harper says Invinity’s VFB can operate in a sweet spot between short-term batteries that only have a duration of a few hours and ultra-long-term systems that discharge power over the course of months. He laments a two-dimensional landscape in the battery storage market, with short-duration lithium-ion batteries operating in 100-300 cycles a year, 15 minutes to up to four hours storage space; “that’s a great spot for lithium, right? Replacing peaker plants – Absolutely!”

The second tier is the very long, seasonal energy storage batteries capable of providing a month’s worth of power, absorbed over the summer months, during the winter period.

“But it’s that middle band that we’re looking at – between one and 10 cycles a day, and between 30 minutes and 12 hours of dispatch – that we think we’ve got a really good place to play, explicitly because of our ability to deliver ultra-high throughput,” says Harper, adding that Invinity is focused on throughput over cycle count.  

He believes one of the biggest challenges Invinity faces is shaking the dominance of lithium-ion batteries. “There’s a perception in the market that grid-scale storage equals lithium – a lot of research reports don’t even differentiate between other technologies,” he explains. “In our view, lithium isn’t the right answer for a significant proportion of the things that our customers want to do with storage.”

A storage PPA that addresses cannibalisation  

Harper says storage needs a standardised business model akin to the solar PPA. “I think the biggest challenge that we still face is the lack of sustainable standardised business models for our market,” he opines. “Everyone thinks that solar is huge today because modules became cheap. I would argue that solar is huge today because of the invention of the PPA and that standardisation of that type of contracting for solar.”

In the storage sector, such standardised contracts don’t necessarily exist, says Harper. Moreover, “most of the places that we see very large batteries be installed is to address some of these short-term fluctuations in power market and the problem is that it cannibalises the market.”

“The grid has not typically been built around contracts for capacity, because contracts for capacity tend to eat away at each other over time. I am hoping that the industry, regulators and policymakers can come together to come up with a sustainable long-term model for funding electric storage on the grid,” says Harper.

Whether Harper’s calls for a storage PPA materialise or not, the key for the newly formed company is to shake the hegemony of lithium and position its VFB as a viable alternative in those medium duration contexts. If it can do this effectively, it has a bright future ahead.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage systems bess, battery storage, Invinity, lithium ion, ppa, vanadium flow battery

Read Next

Alight to build ‘Sweden’s largest solar farms’, signs PPAs

October 22, 2021
Alight has signed agreements to build three solar parks in Sweden that according to the company will be the largest in Sweden once built with a total installed capacity of 90MW.

Pfizer signs VPPA with Vesper Energy to clean up North America operations

October 20, 2021
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has signed a 310MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Texan renewable energy company Vesper Energy under a 15-year agreement.

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

October 15, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has urged member states to accelerate solar deployment in order to tackle Europe’s rising electricity prices and has released a ‘toolbox’ to address the short-term impact of prices and strengthen resilience against future shocks

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

October 14, 2021
Europe’s most competitive renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) offers rose 8% quarter-on-quarter as Europe’s worsening energy crisis bites, according to US firm LevelTen Energy’s Q3 2021 PPA Price Index report.

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

October 14, 2021
Lightsource BP has launched a 300MW solar project in Colorado that will “largely” power a local steel mill in what the company has said is a world's first
PV Tech Premium

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

October 13, 2021
PV Tech Premium spoke with Trina Storage's head of overseas storage to discuss the launch of its new Elementa battery storage solution and why he thinks the new outfit can pose a challenge to the industry's major players

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

News

Eskom to jointly develop solar projects at South African coal mines

News

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

Editors' Blog, Features

Japan’s policymakers approve higher 2030 renewable energy target

News

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio

News

Alight to build ‘Sweden’s largest solar farms’, signs PPAs

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021