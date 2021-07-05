Solar Media
News

Tongwei doubles polysilicon pipeline capacity with 200,000MT facility plans

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Central & East Asia

Latest

Tongwei doubles polysilicon pipeline capacity with 200,000MT facility plans

News

TNB launches Vantage – a new company focused on UK and European renewables

News

Portugal extends licensing deadline for winners of 2019 solar auction

News

New project seeks to improve understanding of floating PV systems

News

Trina Vertex series sets new module aperture efficiency record

News

Mainstream Renewable Power completes financing for solar-wind platform in Chile

News

New Jersey legislature passes two bills aimed at boosting solar in the state

News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News
One of Tongwei’s polysilicon plants. Image: Tongwei Solar

Chinese polysilicon supplier Tongwei Solar has signed an agreement with Leshan City, Sichuan Province to establish a 200,000 metric tonne (MT) polysilicon manufacturing plant.

Although subject to land, safety and environmental assessments, the facility is expected to be split into two 100,000MT phases, with the first being completed by the end of 2022.

Tongwei is investing roughly RMB14 billion (US$2.17 billion) in the project.

Currently, the company has a production capacity of 80,000MT of crystalline silicon production, with a 150,000MT pipeline. Factoring in the latest announcement, Tongwei’s production could jump to 430,000MT upon completion of the Leshan project.

In a stock announcement, however, the company said that market fluctuations could mean the project has fundraising issues, resulting in construction to stall and “fall short of expectations”.

The supply chain for solar-grade polysilicon remains constrained, with average spot market prices in China having more than doubled since the start of the year. Since early June, the average spot market price for polysilicon in China has stayed in excess of RMB200 per kilogramme, causing prices for solar wafers, cells and modules to spike accordingly.

Tongwei is the latest manufacturer to outline capacity expansion plans, joining the likes of Daqo New Energy and Xinte Energy in unveiling prospective additions of polysilicon output out to 2022.

leshan, polysilicon production, sichuan province, tongwei solar

