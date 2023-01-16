Total Eren to develop and operate 100MWp solar PV plant in Colombia

The Colombian solar farm will be owned by French IPP Total Eren (51%) and Colombian oil company Ecopetrol (49%). Image: Total Eren.

Colombian oil and gas company Ecopetrol has partnered with independent power producer Total Eren for the construction and operation of a 100MWp solar PV plant in Colombia.

Construction work is expected to start during the first quarter of 2023 and the facility will be operational in Q1 2024, comprising of 180,000 monocrystalline bifacial panels.

As part of Ecopetrol’s decarbonisation strategy, the solar plant will be located South of Bogotá, the capital of the country, in the Meta province and in one of the most important hydrocarbon fields in the country that is owned by the oil and gas company.

The project will be owned by Total Eren (51%) and Ecopetrol (49%) who signed a 17-year power purchase agreement for the end-use of the produced electricity.

Ecopetrol aims to reach 750MW of renewable capacity in operation and 150MW under construction by 2025, according to Felipe Bayón Pardo, president of Ecopetrol.

Last year, PV Tech Premium did a deep dive into the factors driving Colombia to become the next solar hotspot in Latin America.

Oil and gas giant TotalEnergies has been a minority shareholder in Total Eren since 2017.