Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

News

UK-based solar developer plans AU$500 million green hydrogen project in Australia

News

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Sungrow supplies inverters to Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar project

News

Lightsource BP lands PPA for service stations in New South Wales

News

India to levy basic customs duty on solar modules and cells from April next year

News

Daqo has best year as polysilicon prices continued to rise

News

New South Wales could establish ‘clean industrial revolution’ with AU$750m package

News

Nexamp secures financing for 380MW portfolio of US solar and energy storage assets

News

Foresight Solar’s net asset value dips in ‘uniquely challenging’ 2020

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Total.

Total has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecoms operator Orange that will allow for the development for 12 solar projects in France.

It is expected the plants will have a combined capacity of 80MW and be operational by 2024. Total will then annually supply Orange with 100GWh of renewable electricity over 20 years.

Orange has a target of integrating 50% renewables into its electricity mix by 2025 and then reaching net zero carbon by 2040.

Stéphane Michel, who was this week appointed president of Total’s gas, renewables and power segment, said the oil major is aiming to support large industrial customers in their energy transition towards carbon neutrality.

“By signing with Orange one of the largest corporate PPA in France to date, Total is asserting itself as a strategic supplier of renewable electricity. This is a new step in the implementation of our profitable growth strategy in renewable energies,” he said.

A recent report from BloombergNEF found that Total was second only to Amazon in terms of corporate clean energy purchasing 2020. While Amazon announced 35 separate clean energy PPAs globally in 2020, amounting to 5.1GW, Total was next with 3GW.

After revealing plans last year to become net zero by 2050 and have a 25GW renewables portfolio by 2025, Total has ramped up its solar deployment efforts through the acquisition of 20% a stake in Indian developer Adani Green Energy and the purchase of a 2.2GW pipeline of assets in Texas.

The company, through its Total Quadran subsidiary, also secured 50MW of solar in France’s ninth auction for ground-based PV that saw 452MWp awarded in total.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
corporate ppa, france, orange, ppa, sfi con london, sfi2021, total, total quadran, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Lightsource BP lands PPA for service stations in New South Wales

March 10, 2021
Lightsource BP has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with electricity company Snowy Hydro to supply 88 service stations in New South Wales, Australia with solar energy.

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

March 8, 2021
Energy company American Electric Power (AEP) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for off-take on new utility-scale new solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems located in the PJM Interconnection area.

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

March 8, 2021
Endesa has bought a portfolio of 11 solar projects that it says will help decarbonise an industrial area in southern Spain when operational in 2024.

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

March 4, 2021
French oil major Total and industrial conglomerate Zahid Group have established a joint venture (JV) focused on distributed solar generation for Saudi Arabia’s commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

March 3, 2021
Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

News

UK-based solar developer plans AU$500 million green hydrogen project in Australia

News

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Sungrow supplies inverters to Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar project

News

Lightsource BP lands PPA for service stations in New South Wales

News

India to levy basic customs duty on solar modules and cells from April next year

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2020!
View Offer
Hide Offer