Trina Solar, Low Carbon sign gigawatt module supply framework agreement

Solar PV module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a multi-year module supply framework agreement with renewable energy company Low Carbon.

Spanning three years, Trina Solar will supply at least 1GW its PV modules for multiple solar projects across Europe.

For the first project deliveries of Low Carbon that will be located in the Netherlands and the UK, the Chinese-headquartered manufacturer will provide its 210mm n-type bifacial i-TOPCon Vertex N 605W modules as well as the Vertex 670W+ modules.

As the company continues its rollout of TOPCon technology, it recently manufactured its first n-type TOPCon solar cells – located in its new production line in the Chinese province of Jiangsu – that are intended for the new generation of its Vertex N modules, such as the ones that will be supplied to Low Carbon.

Justin Thesiger, director of operations and asset management at Low Carbon, said: “The agreement marks an important milestone for us as we grow our international renewable energy portfolio.”

Earlier this year, Trina Solar announced it expected to have its Vietnamese wafer manufacturing facility, with an annual capacity of 6.5GW, to be online in mid-2023 to specifically supply the US market.

Moreover, Trina Solar was among the top 10 module suppliers in 2022 and finished in the third position with more than 40GW of modules shipped globally, as the company embraces TOPCon technology with strong rooftop and ground-mounted shipment volumes.