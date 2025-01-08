Trina Solar sets 25.44% fully passivated HJT solar module efficiency record

Trina Solar’s latest record module efficiency is based on a high-performance n-type TOPAS HJT solar cell. It features both a substrate of large-area n-type phosphorus-doped Czochralski silicon (Cz-Si) wafer (210×105 mm2) and the integration of optimised thin-film passivation, fully passivated contact and progressive variable-frequency-RF p-type emitter.

According to the company, the adoption of advanced light-trapping, ultra-high-density packaging and an ultra-low-resistance interconnection resulted in a significant breakthrough in the module’s optical and electrical performance.

Gao Jifan, chairman and CEO of Trinasolar, said: “This sets a new world record for large-area single-junction c-Si solar PV modules. It demonstrates the strong technical potential of TOPAS cells and reinforces the technology advantage for Trina Solar as a PV leader.”

This is the latest record set by the Chinese manufacturer which last year set a 26.58% conversion efficiency for a bifacial industrial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell. It took the company less than a month to increase its own previous record, which was set at 25.9%. Last month, Trina Solar also set a new record for an n-type Cz-Si HJT solar cell, achieving an efficiency of 27.08%.

More recently, PV Tech spoke with Trina Solar’s global sales and marketing president, Yang Bao, regarding the company’s performance in 2024 and its expectations for 2025.