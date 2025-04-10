Subscribe To Premium
Oxford PV, Trinasolar enter perovskite-silicon tandem patent licensing agreement

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Manufacturing, Modules, New Technology
Europe, Asia & Oceania

Oxford PV, Trinasolar enter perovskite-silicon tandem patent licensing agreement

The patent licensing agreement would be for the manufacturing and/or sale of perovskite-based PV products in China. Image: Oxford PV.

British perovskite solar company Oxford PV and Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar have entered into a patent licensing agreement for perovskite-based PV technologies.

Both companies have signed an exclusive patent licensing agreement for the manufacturing and/or sale of perovskite-based PV products in China with an additional right to sublicense.

“This agreement is a milestone in our mission to make perovskite PV mainstream and affirms the pivotal role of patents in the photovoltaics of today and the future,” said David Ward, CEO at Oxford PV.

“We are delighted that Trinasolar, one of the world’s leading solar manufacturers, will be able to offer our technology to the Chinese market.”

Last year, Oxford PV completed the world’s first commercial sale of perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules to an undisclosed US company for deployment in a utility-scale solar project. The modules in question comprise 72 of Oxford PV’s perovskite-silicon cells with a conversion efficiency of 24.5%.

At last year’s Intersolar Europe event, the company unveiled a new perovskite-silicon tandem module in conjunction with German module manufacturer Sunmaxx, with a conversion efficiency of 26.6%. At the event, Oxford PV also announced a tandem module with a 26.9% conversion efficiency, which was a world record at the time.

Moreover, this patent licensing agreement comes less than a month after Trinasolar developed an 808W solar module that uses perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells. The module, which uses 210mmx105mm cells and covers 3.1 square metres, was certified by German testing and inspection body TÜV SÜD.

Other developments in the perovskite sector include Swedish thin-film solar cell company Midsummer receiving a €2.8 million (US$3.1 million) grant for its tandem copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS)-perovskite thin-film solar cell earlier this week and US perovskite company Tandem PV raising US$50 million in a series A funding and debt last month.

The cover topic of the latest edition of our journal, PV Tech Power, examined the hope and hype of perovskite commercialisation (premium access).

china, oxford pv, patent license agreement, perovskite, trinasolar

