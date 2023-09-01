Trina Solar ships 27GW of 210mm modules and generates revenues of US$7.13 billion in H1 2023

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Trina Solar has published its financial results for the first half of 2023, reporting total revenues of US$7.13 billion and shipments of 27GW of its 210mm Vertex solar modules.
The company’s shipment figures are particularly impressive, considering that it shipped around 11GW of modules in the first quarter of this year. Trina Solar also originally expected to sell 65GW of all types of modules for the entirety of 2023, and now sales of the 210mm Vertex modules are on track to meet the majority of that target on their own.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Trina Solar also noted that it had passed the self-set benchmark of shipping 75GW of the 210mm modules to date. The company’s total shipments of solar modules has now exceeded 150GW, while its shipments of tracking systems and fixed-tilt mounting structures has reached 3.3GW.
“Our recent report confirms again the excellent progress made during the first half of 2023 alone,” said Gonzalo de la Viña, president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Trina Solar. “It has already been a fantastic year for innovation, and there is a significant demand for our industry to lead smart energy solutions across the globe.”
Part of this growth stems from the continued growth of solar power generation globally, with more projects coming online and all in need of panels. The International Energy Agency expects global solar capacity to exceed global coal capacity by 2027, with 1.5TW of new capacity added between 2022 and 2027.
This growth could also be derived from Trina Solar’s own investment into manufacturing and technology, establishing the company as one of the leaders in the solar manufacturing sector, and one new project developers are likely to engage with. Earlier this week, the company began mass production of its Vertex n-type 700W+ modules, the first time a solar developer started to produce TOPCon modules of such a capacity on a commercial scale.
“Solar power is at the top of the agenda for most governments, businesses and individuals as tackling the climate crisis is a matter of urgency, and we’re committed to working hand in hand with everyone to create a net-zero future for all,” said de la Viña of the growing interest in solar power around the world. “We are already enjoying an outstanding second half of the year, which has seen the beginning of mass production of our Vertex N 700W+ series modules.”
The company’s results are encouraging compared to other SMSL members. Risen Energy expects to ship 30GW of modules in 2023, which Trina Solar has almost matched in six months, and the company is closing in on LONGi, which has dominated module shipments in recent years. LONGi shipped 85GW of modules in 2022, and expects to sell the same volume in 2023, giving Trina Solar and other members of the SMSL a target to aim for.