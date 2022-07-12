Subscribe
Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

By Sean Rai-Roche
A rendering of the floating solar project in the Malaysian state of Sarawak. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar will build a 71MW floating PV (FPV) project in the Malaysian state of Sarawak after winning a tender held by the state’s utility, Sarawak Energy.

Located at the Batang Ai hydroelectric plant to facilitate grid connection, the project, spread across more than 190 hectares, will constitute the first large-scale FPV project to be built in Sarawak, Trina said.

The project will use N-type bi-facial high efficiency PV modules alongside string inverters to “improve system performance efficiency and reduce the project’s levelised cost of electricity (LCOE),” Trina said.

In addition to building the FPV plant, Trina will also upgrade the high-voltage substation and conduct operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the project.

“We continue to strengthen our position in Malaysia to contribute to the decarbonisation of the country’s energy systems through utilising better solutions and services,” said Linhui Sui, president of Trina Solar’s International Systems Business Unit.

FPV is increasingly seen as an attractive option for countries with strong solar resources but limited land availability. However, regulatory hurdles have held the technology back from greater roll-out, with some companies calling for permitting reform to speed up deployment.

Energy advisory DNV has introduced two joint industry projects (JIPs) to help standardise the development of FPV. The two JIPs will aim to create an anchoring and mooring design standard as well as a float design, testing and qualification standard aimed at addressing specific issues for FPV structures.

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

27 July 2022
As solar PV projects embrace large-format and bifacial PV modules, inverters are evolving to deliver benefits across all three main LCOE variables, namely Capex, Opex and yield. However, asset operators are also demanding more oversight of the health of their projects, in turn demanding even more from modern inverter technology. This webinar will discuss how modern solar inverters have evolved to keep pace with PV module technology, providing real-life examples of how GoodWe has solved challenges for solar project developers and asset managers.
