DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

News

SMA Solar’s sales drop as limited chip supply dents Q1 performance

News

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

News

FTC Solar withdraws 2022 guidance citing ‘increasingly uncertain’ AD/CVD situation

News

European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon enlists ISC Konstanz as technology partner

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

Enter the dragonscale: BIPV firm SunStyle looking to penetrate US market following European projects

Interviews, News

Mondragon Assembly, Solarge partner on new lightweight module manufacturing line

News

Cypress Creek appoints new CIO to accelerate its growth

News

Consumer demand for sustainability and energy autonomy charging up Europe’s residential solar, energy storage markets

Features, Interviews
Floating PV installed capacity could reach 10 GW by 2025 according to estimations from DNV. Image: Sembcorp Industries.

Energy advisory DNV has introduced two joint industry projects (JIPs) aimed to standardise the development of floating PV (FPV).

The two JIPs will aim to create an anchoring and mooring design standard as well as a float design, testing and qualification standard, both aimed to address specific issues to FPV structures.

The first practice aimed to improve designs’ best practices around anchoring and mooring structure, will address challenges faced in the deployment of projects in larger islands with shallow drafts.

Whereas the second JIP, based on DNV’s own expertise and network in order to create a unified standard will introduce clearer, faster and cheaper performance-based procedures set to lower failure rates of FPV projects and improve its quality.

Still at a nascent phase, the growth of the FPV market is accelerating with 2GW of global installed capacity in 2020 and DNV estimates that 7-11GW will be installed by 2025. With Asia set to lead the industry in the next decade.

However, an FPV development standard was lacking which could cause delays and obstacles in permitting and authorisation as it relies in other sectors of the industry.

Last year DNV developed a recommended practice on the design, development and operation of FPV systems which was seen as a “first step” to standardise development of FPV.

Juan Carlos Arévalo, executive vice president at GPM&S, a DNV company, said: “This will not lead to the convergence of floating solar photovoltaic technology into a dominant concept, but rather establish a common approach to analysis and simulation that allows players to consistently improve on one another’s best practices and lay out industry-wide testing and quality assurance procedures.”

In October 2021, DNV awarded Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow the first statement of conformity for its anchoring and mooring design methodology for floating solar systems.

dnv, floating pv, floating solar, fpv, joint industry project, standardisation

Read Next

Essent, Solinoor to collaborate on PV-powered green hydrogen projects

April 22, 2022
Dutch energy company Essent and solar developer Solinoor will collaborate on the development of green hydrogen projects in the Netherlands using ground-based and floating solar PV.
PV Tech Premium

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

April 22, 2022
Portugal's latest solar auction made headlines earlier this month as record-low negative bids were posted, with the results illustrating the value developers place on securing a grid connection and the strong potential they see in hybridising renewables assets.

Masdar signs MoU with Kyrgyzstan to explore 1GW of renewables in the country

April 19, 2022
UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar has agreed signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy to explore the development of renewable energy opportunities in the Central Asian nation.

Portugal’s new government brings forward 80% renewables target to 2026

April 4, 2022
Portugal will aim to increase the share of renewables in electricity production to 80% by 2026, four years earlier than previously planned, its new government announced ahead of the country’s latest solar auction.

Spain issues new regulations for floating solar PV plants on public reservoirs

April 1, 2022
Spain has sought to regulate the installation of floating solar PV on reservoirs in the country, issuing a list of requirements based largely on water quality.

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

March 31, 2022
Floating solar installations continue to grow globally, with Asia set to lead the way in the next decade, which presents significant opportunities for its combination with pumped hydro storage, according to a Fitch Solutions report.

