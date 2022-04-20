Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

TÜV Rheinland issues first green hydrogen, ammonia certifications

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

News

Maxwell, Cybrid use light conversion film to boost HJT module power output

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

TÜV Rheinland issues first green hydrogen, ammonia certifications

News

iSun boosted by C&I performance as revenue more than doubles in 2021

News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

Masdar signs MoU with Kyrgyzstan to explore 1GW of renewables in the country

News

New Zealand developer prepares 1GW PV pipeline with Google exec’s backing

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The green hydrogen plant in Oman from Scatec and ACME Power is first to receive green hydrogen-ammonia certification from TÜV Rheinland. Image: H-TEC Systems.

Technical advisory TÜV Rheinland has issued its first green hydrogen and green ammonia certification to Green Hydrogen & Chemicals, a joint venture between solar developer ACME Group and renewable company Scatec.

The TÜV Rheinland “Standard H2.21 Carbon-Neutral Hydrogen” certification has been issued for the Greenfield Project in Oman, a solar PV powered green hydrogen-ammonia plant that would produce 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia per year once fully developed.

The certification will allow companies to provide evidence its plants are supplying hydrogen in a climate-neutral way, no matter at which stage the project is currently at, and will help distinguish with other types of hydrogen with a lower carbon footprint than grey hydrogen, such as blue hydrogen.

The advisory said the key to demonstrate the carbon neutrality of green hydrogen projects is in the product carbon footprint (PCF) that is less than or equal to zero within the hydrogen supply chain, which can include any or all the following three criteria: production methods, transport methods and hydrogen applications.

The Greenfield project certification was awarded for all three of the aforementioned criteria.

Rajat Seksaria, CEO of ACME Group,said: “This certificate will enhance our capability to cater to international markets across Europe, America and Asia region for the supply of Green Ammonia. We have already started work on the Oman plant and are on track to commission the world’s first large-scale green ammonia project. Green accreditation from leading agencies such as TÜV Rheinland is an important milestone in our efforts.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
acme, certification, green ammonia, green hydrogen, oman, scatec, tuv rheinland

Read Next

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

April 12, 2022
Technology company Aqua Aerem has entered into a joint development agreement with Japanese energy producer Osaka Gas for its 10GW Desert Bloom Hydrogen project in Northern Australia.

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

April 4, 2022
Indian renewables company ReNew Power, oil refiner IndianOil and engineering company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop green hydrogen projects in India, with the latter two forming a separate JV dedicated to manufacturing electrolysers in India.

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

March 28, 2022
A green hydrogen plant powered by a 50MWp solar farm has been commissioned in the Netherlands, as the partners behind the installation look to explore how the technology can ease grid congestion.

Scatec appoints new CEO as Raymond Carlsen steps down after 13 years

March 28, 2022
Raymond Carlsen is stepping down as CEO of independent power producer Scatec after 13 years in the role, to be replaced by the company’s EVP of project development, Terje Pilskog.

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

March 24, 2022
Japanese investment firm Mitsui has invested €575 million (US$631.56 million) in common shares from renewable developer Mainstream Renewable Power, bringing its valuation to €2.1 billion after the transaction.

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

March 22, 2022
The war in Ukraine will “turbocharge” the global green hydrogen sector as the cost of alternatives soar by more than 70% and Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas with a series a financial packages, according to Rystad Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

iSun boosted by C&I performance as revenue more than doubles in 2021

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021