TÜV Rheinland issues first green hydrogen, ammonia certifications

The green hydrogen plant in Oman from Scatec and ACME Power is first to receive green hydrogen-ammonia certification from TÜV Rheinland. Image: H-TEC Systems.

Technical advisory TÜV Rheinland has issued its first green hydrogen and green ammonia certification to Green Hydrogen & Chemicals, a joint venture between solar developer ACME Group and renewable company Scatec.

The TÜV Rheinland “Standard H2.21 Carbon-Neutral Hydrogen” certification has been issued for the Greenfield Project in Oman, a solar PV powered green hydrogen-ammonia plant that would produce 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia per year once fully developed.

The certification will allow companies to provide evidence its plants are supplying hydrogen in a climate-neutral way, no matter at which stage the project is currently at, and will help distinguish with other types of hydrogen with a lower carbon footprint than grey hydrogen, such as blue hydrogen.

The advisory said the key to demonstrate the carbon neutrality of green hydrogen projects is in the product carbon footprint (PCF) that is less than or equal to zero within the hydrogen supply chain, which can include any or all the following three criteria: production methods, transport methods and hydrogen applications.

The Greenfield project certification was awarded for all three of the aforementioned criteria.

Rajat Seksaria, CEO of ACME Group,said: “This certificate will enhance our capability to cater to international markets across Europe, America and Asia region for the supply of Green Ammonia. We have already started work on the Oman plant and are on track to commission the world’s first large-scale green ammonia project. Green accreditation from leading agencies such as TÜV Rheinland is an important milestone in our efforts.”