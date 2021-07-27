Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US business leaders and financiers urge Congress to pass key infrastructure bill

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, People, Policy
Americas

Latest

US business leaders and financiers urge Congress to pass key infrastructure bill

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

Californian ratepayers could save US$120 billion by 2051 through growing DERs

News

Eni acquires 1GW of Spanish solar from Azora

News

The impact of quality assurance measures in the early stage of a solar project

Featured Articles, Features

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

News

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

Features, Interviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The business leaders wrote to express “strong support” for efforts to design and pass a Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

More than 140 business leaders have urged the US Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, telling lawmakers that the bill is “desperately needed” to renew the nation’s infrastructure.

Writing to Senate leaders in an open letter, the business heads called on Congress to “finalise and adopt the programme to modernise and expand physical and digital assets that are a necessary foundation for our nation’s sustainable growth”.

“It will leverage significant private investment and generate a strong return for the federal government,” they added.

On the same day (26 July), Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy joined the signatories’ call in in support of advancing the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

The bill “will catalyse transmission planning, siting and investment for critical interregional connections, resulting in a more resilient grid and accelerating the delivery of clean, reliable, affordable energy to communities across the country,” it said in a company statement.

It also called for additional legislation to “provide a durable and supportive tax regime to [incentivise] further investment in clean energy generation, transmission and energy storage”.

Last month, Biden reached a bipartisan agreement with Democrat and Republican senators on a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, but compromises were made on clean energy. Most notably, an extension of the Investment Tax Credit was missing from the announcement, with those supports suggested to be earmarked for inclusion within a budget reconciliation later this year.

But the bill met resistance from Republican lawmakers and reached an impasse last week when US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer failed in an attempt to fast track in through the Senate.

It was suggested last week that the bill could progress as early as Monday (26 July 2021), however negotiations between the two parties stalled further and it now faces an uphill struggle to be agreed upon before Congress rises for summer recess on 9 August 2021.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said yesterday that discussions had reached a “critical moment”, and the subject was broached by reporters present at a White House briefing with President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki yesterday.

Psaki said the administration remained in close contactor with negotiators on both sides and remained confident about an agreement being reached, stating that administration had been encouraged as discussions reach the “final issues”.

“We are optimistic about the progress and focused on steadily moving forward.  And we continue to see progress being made each day,” she said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bipartisan, infrastructure, investment tax credit, renewable energy, transmission, us congress

Read Next

FERC eyes transmission reform to ease US connection process

July 19, 2021
The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is eyeing potential reforms to transmission and interconnection rules for energy projects, a move which could help ease the connection process for solar and storage developments.

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

July 15, 2021
Global electricity demand is growing faster than renewable energy supply and is driving an increase in power generation from fossil fuels

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

July 15, 2021
The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee has voted in favour of advancing a bipartisan energy infrastructure bill that would see US$100 billion of investment in renewable energy systems

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

June 25, 2021
US president Joe Biden has reached a bipartisan agreement with democrat and republican senators on a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

June 18, 2021
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) this week presented a draft order aimed at establishing a joint Federal-State task force on electric transmission

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

China to install up to 65GW of PV this year, average installs could reach 90GW by 2025

News

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

Features, Interviews

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021