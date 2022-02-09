Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US community solar sector boosted by policy support from states

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US community solar sector boosted by policy support from states

News

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

News

Enphase Energy continues strong revenue growth despite supply constraints, adds new battery storage capacity following high demand

News

Shell, Gerdau sign JV for 260MWp solar PV project in Brazil

News

Australia breaks renewable records but steep fossil fuel costs cause higher wholesale electricity prices

News

Talent demand exceeding supply for some solar job roles, recruiters warn

News

EIB providing loans to speed up deployment of 430MW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

News

US organisations call for ‘demonstrable progress’ on BBB clean energy provisions as deadlock continues

News

Spain’s Catalonia targets 7GW of solar by 2030 as part of new energy roadmap

News

Total Eren, Chariot land 40MW PV deal for South African mine as the industry continues shift to solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 7MW community solar project from Nexamp in New York. Image: Nexamp.

Community solar deployment in the US is set to be boosted by support programmes and clean energy commitments from state governments, according to research from Wood Mackenzie, which has increased its install projections in spite of interconnection challenges facing the segment.

The research firm said an additional 4.5GW of community solar is set to be added in the US in the next five years, a 9% increase on its previous forecast.

Forecasts for states such as New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Colorado have all been raised thanks to updated and expanded programmes and clean energy commitments.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), whose CEO, Jeff Cramer, said the US is just scratching the surface of how much community solar is needed to meet customer demand and state and federal energy goals.

“The community solar industry continues to experience a significant period of growth as consumers, small businesses and policymakers realise the economic benefits and cost savings community solar delivers.”

Following New Mexico and Delaware, which both passed legislation in 2021 for new or improved community solar programmes, states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio have proposed bills for community solar that are working their way through state legislatures. If passed, they would represent a significant increase in forecasts, Wood Mackenzie said.

State progress comes after the US Department of Energy announced a target last year to have 26GW of installed community solar capacity by 2025. To reach that goal, the department is offering free assistance to members of the new National Community Solar Partnership, a coalition of stakeholders working to expand access to affordable community solar to US households.

Despite the overall jump in deployment projections, Wood Mackenzie said community solar forecasts in Minnesota and Maryland have decreased due to continued siting challenges, while the outlook for Massachusetts and Maine have also been revised downwards as a result of interconnection delays.

As community solar penetrates more markets, projects will have to contend with interconnection challenges due to grid congestion and outdated infrastructure, said Wood Mackenzie analyst Rachel Goldstein.

“Maine and Massachusetts are experiencing the complexities that come with interconnection studies and upgrade cost allocation decisions. These processes lead to delays and cause project attrition due to cost uncertainties,” she said, adding that these grid challenges could be seen in other US states.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
coalition for community solar access, colorado, community solar, deployment statistics, illinois, interconnection, new jersey, new york, policy, us solar, wood mackenzie

Read Next

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

February 9, 2022
Auxin Solar has asked the US Department of Commerce to investigate whether Southeast Asia-based companies are circumventing US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cells and modules from China.
PV Tech Premium

Talent demand exceeding supply for some solar job roles, recruiters warn

February 8, 2022
Demand for skilled solar workers is outstripping supply for roles such as electricians and sales professionals, with employers battling to secure the top talent as PV deployment accelerates, according to recruitment companies.

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

February 7, 2022
President Joe Biden’s move to extend tariffs on imported solar modules and cells will distort international trade, China's commerce ministry has said.

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

February 4, 2022
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec said it has put on hold a 900MW solar project in India due to a lack of supply of domestic modules and the upcoming introduction of a new import duty.

Biden administration confirms Section 201 extension, bifacial exemption

February 4, 2022
Section 201 tariffs on solar imports to the US will be extended by four years, however bifacial panels will continue to be exempt and the tariff rate quota for cell imports doubled.
PV Tech Premium

Italy’s solar profit clawback ‘affecting 13GW of projects’

February 4, 2022
More than half of Italy’s installed solar capacity is subject to a new law that requires plant owners to pay the country’s government an increase in profits resulting from high electricity prices, according to a board member of trade body Italia Solare.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Shell, Gerdau sign JV for 260MWp solar PV project in Brazil

News

Total Eren, Chariot land 40MW PV deal for South African mine as the industry continues shift to solar

News

US organisations call for ‘demonstrable progress’ on BBB clean energy provisions as deadlock continues

News

Talent demand exceeding supply for some solar job roles, recruiters warn

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021