Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

News

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

News

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

News

Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 244MWp solar PV project in Chile

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News

AGP, Hartree launch US solar joint venture with 5GW development target

News

Heliene, UbiQD to partner on agriPV module development

News

LONGi signs major multi-year polysilicon deal with Tongwei

News

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
In 2021, 70% of total solar installation in New York came from community solar projects. Image: Con Edison.

New York now has more than 1GW of community solar installed, becoming the leading US state for community solar, according to New York governor Kathy Hochul.

Last year community solar installations accounted for 70% of total installs in New York and the state currently boasts a distributed solar project pipeline of 2.3GW.

Hochul aims for New York to reach 10GW of solar capacity by 2030, with 70% of the state’s electricity power coming from renewable energy by the end of the decade.

“Reaching this nation-leading milestone – with more than one gigawatt of community solar installed – is a testament to New York’s aggressive pursuit of clean-energy alternatives that will supercharge our economy and bring us one step closer to a carbon-neutral future,” said Hochul.

In December 2021, the governor published a roadmap to increase the rollout of distributed solar with incentives for an additional 2,270MW of community solar projects and dedicated incentives to support disadvantaged communities and low- to moderate-income households.

Last year, the US added 957MW of community solar, while a recent paper from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said the country had more than 3.6GW of community solar projects. This is expected to further increase to around 4.5GW over the next five years.

Recently, PV Tech Premium talked to Utopia Hill, Reactivate’s head of EPC, about community solar in the US and how the company will overcome the challenges to reach its 3GW goal of renewables by 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
community solar, new york, seia, us, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

March 23, 2022
Newly formed solar developer AMPYR Energy USA will aim to offset lower returns from power purchase agreements (PPAs) by leveraging merchant markets to increase revenue.

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

March 23, 2022
Aker Horizons ASA has agreed to sell its remaining shares in Norwegian polysilicon REC Silicon to South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions Corporation in what Aker has said is a “major step in rebuilding the US solar supply chain”.

AGP, Hartree launch US solar joint venture with 5GW development target

March 22, 2022
Asset management group AGP Sustainable Real Assets and energy trading company Hartree Partners are forming a new joint venture (JV) that will aim to build a 5GW utility-scale solar platform in the US.

Heliene, UbiQD to partner on agriPV module development

March 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer Heliene and US nanomaterials specialist UbiQD are to collaborate on PV modules aimed at the growing 'agrivoltaic' sector.

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

March 21, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech, explores why PV module supply to the US market is so heavily scrutinised and why ASPs are sky-high, while also previewing this year’s PV ModuleTech event, to be held in the US for the first time.

CAISO approves US$2.9bn of transmission projects to enhance reliability

March 21, 2022
California’s grid operator has green-lighted a new plan to upgrade and expand the state’s transmission system as more renewables come online amid increased electrification.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

News

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021