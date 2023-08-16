US EV charging network Electrify America opens 75MW solar project

With its capacity, this project can comparable to the power drawn by 500 EVs charging at once at an average speed of 150kW.

“This solar project is a significant accomplishment reinforcing our commitment in 2022 to back all energy delivered to customers on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast public, ultra-fast DC charging network with 100% renewable energy,” said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America.

“We expect the demand on our charging network to continue to rise with the increase in EV ownership. This project adds new additional 100% renewable energy generation with estimated annual production that exceeds our 2022 network usage,” said Jigar Shah, director of energy services at Electrify America.