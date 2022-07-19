Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US government approves 500MW co-located project in California desert

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US government approves 500MW co-located project in California desert

News

Ncondezi Energy explores potential for 300MW solar-storage hybrid in Mozambique

News

Shell, Engie among consortium backing cross-Europe green hydrogen project

News

Germany sets solar generation record as burning heatwave sweeps across Europe

News

Manchin’s climate stonewalling ‘crushing’ for US renewables

News

Indian government set to axe e-reverse auctions for renewables projects

News

JA Solar forecasting for 2022 module shipments up to 40GW amidst n-type cell expansion

News

EDP to add energy storage to Portuguese floating solar-hydro hybrid

News

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

News

Cero Generation launches Greece’s ‘first’ private PPA with 100MW solar project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Oberon Solar project located in the desert of California will have 500MW of co-located battery storage. Image: Tom Brewster Photography.

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued final approval for the construction of a 500MW solar project in the desert of southeastern California.

The project will be built by Oberon Solar, a subsidiary of Intersect Power, and will be co-located with a 500MW battery energy storage system.

Once completed by 2023, the Oberon solar project will occupy about 2,600 acres of BLM-managed land near Desert Center in eastern Riverside County.

This is the third project to receive construction approval under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan (DRECP) – which identifies areas in the southeastern California desert-land that are suitable for utility-scale renewables projects – that covers an area of 10.8 million acres of public lands.

Karen Mouritsen, California state director at BLM, said: “The BLM is committed to responsible renewable energy development that balances conservation and utilization of public land.”

The BLM is currently processing 64 utility-scale renewable projects proposed on public lands in the western side of the US, with a potential installed capacity of 41GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery storage, bureau of land management, california, co-located, desert solar, intersect power, us solar

Read Next

Manchin’s climate stonewalling ‘crushing’ for US renewables

July 18, 2022
Reports that US Senator Joe Manchin has decided not to agree to climate measures within President Joe Biden's reconciliation bill has been met with dismay by industry stakeholders.

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

July 15, 2022
US President Joe Biden has launched a series of initiatives to spur domestic solar PV manufacturing and recycling with US$56 million in new funding.

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

July 14, 2022
The Mississippi Public Service Commission has voted to adopt an updated set of net metering and interconnection rules in a move that could “significantly” expand rooftop solar in the state.

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

July 14, 2022
TRC Companies has acquired solar PV and storage engineering company Blue Oak Energy, strengthening its renewable energy capabilities.

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

July 12, 2022
Hundreds of US solar and energy storage companies have implored US lawmakers to pass a budget reconciliation bill containing solar downstream and manufacturing supports.

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

July 12, 2022
Solar developer Clearway Energy will deploy 500MW/2,000MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) from technology company Wärtsilä at five PV plants in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

News

JA Solar forecasting for 2022 module shipments up to 40GW amidst n-type cell expansion

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

News

Shell, Engie among consortium backing cross-Europe green hydrogen project

News

Germany sets solar generation record as burning heatwave sweeps across Europe

News

Ncondezi Energy explores potential for 300MW solar-storage hybrid in Mozambique

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022