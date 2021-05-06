US PROJECT ROUND-UP: LS Power buys nationwide portfolio, EDF Renewables wins New York solar contracts, Dominion Energy’s Virginia projects approved

EDF’s Desert Harvest solar projects in California started commercial operations in December 2020. Image: EDF Renewables North America.

LS Power buys 467MWdc of solar facilities

5 May 2021: LS Power has said it will expand its renewables portfolio by acquiring 25 solar power plants from gas and electric company Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) with a total capacity of 467.8MWdc/365MWac.

The deal includes 12 facilities in the PJM Interconnection area at 198.7MWdc, seven facilities with 151.6MWdc capacity in Arizona, California, Oregon and Utah, four facilities with 103.3MWdc across Colorado, Florida and Texas, and one facility each in New York and Vermont with 10.6MWdc and 3.6MWdc capacity respectively. The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of this year.

Paul Segal, LS Power’s chief executive, said the acquisition will support the company’s aim to create a large-scale “diversified development and operating platform that will drive the decarbonisation of our economy”, expanding on its existing solar portfolio that spans 14 US states.

EDF Renewables wins three New York solar contracts

5 May 2021: EDF Renewables’ North American business unit has gained long-term contracts for three utility-scale solar projects in the state of New York.

The projects, which total 303MWac power capacity, are all expected to come online by 2023. They include the Tracy Solar project in Jefferson County, the Moraine Solar project in Allegany County and Steuben County, and the Homer Solar plant in Cortland County.

The completed projects are expected to generate electricity for more than 77,000 households, according to a statement from the company.

Cory Basil, VP of development at EDF Renewables Northeast Region, said the projects will create roughly 500 jobs during peak construction, and contribute to the state’s aim of sourcing 70% of its energy demand from renewables by the end of the decade.

The chief executive of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Doreen M. Harris, said that EDF’s developments in the state “reflect another concrete step toward meeting New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s latest clean energy solicitation last month, pledging that 20 large-scale renewables projects will be under construction in the state this year.

Dominion Energy Virginia’s new solar projects get green light

3 May 2021: Utility company Dominion Energy Virginia gas gained approval for nine new solar facilities in the state with a total 500MW capacity.

The projects, which were approved by The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), will be able to supply power for 125,000 homes at peak output, according to a statement from the company.

Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said the plans mark a “major step forward in building a clean energy economy in Virginia”, where lawmakers have targeted brining 16.1GW of onshore wind or solar power capacity online by 2035.

Out of the nine projects, six are projects the utility will offtake power from through power purchase agreements (PPA), but it will also own and operate three of its own solar facilities. They include two 20MW systems in the City of Chesapeake and James City County, and a 42MW project in Pittsylvania County.