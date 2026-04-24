US releases preliminary antidumping duties on PV cells from India, Indonesia and Laos

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When combined with earlier preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) determinations, total preliminary AD/CVD rates now stand at approximately 234% for India, 121% to 178% for Indonesia, and 103% for Laos.

The DoC noted that company-specific rates were based on facts available with adverse inferences. In India’s case, Mundra Solar PV, Mundra Solar Energy, Premier Energy Photovoltaic and Kowa Company were assigned an adjusted cash deposit rate of 107.77%.

Meanwhile, for Indonesia, the Department identified PT Blue Sky Solar Indonesia and PT REC Solar Energy Indonesia among others, assigning an estimated average dumping margin of 35.17%. For Laos, the department assigned a 22.46% estimated weighted-average dumping margin and a 22.06% cash deposit rate.

The Commerce Department said final determinations for India and Indonesia are scheduled for around July 13, 2026, while the final determination for Laos is expected around September 9, 2026.

Final antidumping and countervailing duty determinations are scheduled for September 3, 2026, with the US International Trade Commission’s final injury determination due on October 19, 2026, followed by issuance of AD/CVD orders on October 26, 2026.

Vinay Rustagi, chief business officer at Premier Energies, told PV Tech: “Beyond a point, duties have very little impact. Indian module exports have already come down sharply over the last year in response to threats of various tariffs by the US government. The incremental impact of this duty on Indian exports or the overall Indian market is expected to be negligible.”

Nikhil Bansal, co-founder of Indian solar module manufacturer Solarium, said: “While Solarium does not have direct exposure to the US market, such developments will influence global supply chains and pricing dynamics.

“For India, this presents a nuanced scenario: near-term headwinds for export-focused manufacturers, but a stronger case for accelerating domestic capacity under initiatives like Make in India.”

PV Tech has contacted other Indian solar manufacturers for comment on this story.

The investigations follow petitions filed by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, which includes First Solar, Hanwha QCells USA, Mission Solar Energy, and other US-based manufacturers, in August 2025.

The group argued that dumped and subsidised imports are harming domestic manufacturing, with the US International Trade Commission previously finding a reasonable indication that unfairly traded imports are materially injuring the US industry.

The US DoC also noted that in February it had issued preliminary countervailing duties of up to 125.87% on crystalline silicon solar cells from India.