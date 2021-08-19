US ROUND-UP: Solar window maker gets funding, CEP Renewables building 26MWdc landfill project

A 13MW solar project that was recently installed by CEP Renewables at a former New Jersey landfill. Image: CEP Renewables.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including updates from NEXT Energy Technologies, CEP Renewables and Matrix Renewables.

NEXT Energy Technologies secures grant to scale up solar window technology

18 August 2021: US company NEXT Energy Technologies has received a US$3 million grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to scale up its glass-coating technology for the fabrication of solar power-generating windows.

The project was awarded to NEXT after the successful demonstration of directly coating its semiconducting technology onto large sheets of heat-treated glass.

Its transparent PV coatings are applied to commercial windows during the window fabrication process, integrating with existing manufacturers without disrupting workflows and supply chains, the company said.

California-based NEXT, which closed a US$13.4 million series C funding round in June, will use the grant to produce pilot-sized energy-generating windows and demonstrate its production processes over the coming months.

The funding comes days after the CEC approved rules that would require new buildings in California to be equipped with solar and battery storage, changes that will be considered by the California Building Standards Commission in December.

CEP Renewables building North America’s ‘largest’ landfill solar project

17 August 2021: PV project developer CEP Renewables will construct what it says will be the largest solar plant installed on a capped landfill in North America.

The 25.6MWdc project will be built at a property that served as a landfill from 1966 to 1981 in the New Jersey township of Mount Olive.

According to Mount Olive’s mayor, Robert Greenbaum, the site’s transition to a revenue-generating power plant makes it a model for brownfield and landfill redevelopment projects in New Jersey.

The project is in addition to a programme from New Jersey utility Public Service Electric and Gas Company focused on building solar plants on former landfills across the state.

Matrix Renewables appoints MD, head of US

16 August 2021: Renewable energy platform Matrix Renewables has appointed former NextEra Energy executive Cindy Tindell as managing director, head of US.

Matrix, which was created last year by asset manager TPG, said Tindell will lead the company’s growth in the US as it develops, constructs, acquires and operates renewables and energy storage assets.

Tindell previously served as vice president of M&A at NextEra Energy, where she oversaw the development of the conventional and solar thermal fleet of its subsidiary Florida Power & Light.

Spain-headquartered Matrix recently reached an agreement with independent power producer Alten Energías Renovables to develop 2GW of solar and storage projects in Spain and Portugal, in addition to acquiring a 300MW solar portfolio in the two countries.

Philadelphia launches latest Solarize Philly programme

16 August 2021: Philadelphia authorities have launched the fifth phase of an initiative support homeowners and businesses in the city to install solar systems.

The Philadelphia Energy Authority said it is partnering with PV developers for the latest Solarize Philly programme, which offers new financing options to make solar more accessible to homeowners of all incomes and owners of commercial properties of various sizes.

The programme has supported the installation of solar systems at more than 750 homes since it was launched in 2017. The latest phase is open to applicants until the end of November 2021.