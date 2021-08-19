Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ROUND-UP: Solar window maker gets funding, CEP Renewables building 26MWdc landfill project

By Jules Scully
BIPV, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, People, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Solar window maker gets funding, CEP Renewables building 26MWdc landfill project

News

PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

Features

Meyer Burger sold out of modules until Q4 as supply chain issues persist

News

Daqo targeting multi-year expansion, n-type polysilicon dominance as ASPs continue to rise

News

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

News

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

MNRE seeks insight on success of India’s policy support for major solar projects

News

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 13MW solar project that was recently installed by CEP Renewables at a former New Jersey landfill. Image: CEP Renewables.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including updates from NEXT Energy Technologies, CEP Renewables and Matrix Renewables.

NEXT Energy Technologies secures grant to scale up solar window technology

18 August 2021: US company NEXT Energy Technologies has received a US$3 million grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to scale up its glass-coating technology for the fabrication of solar power-generating windows.

The project was awarded to NEXT after the successful demonstration of directly coating its semiconducting technology onto large sheets of heat-treated glass.

Its transparent PV coatings are applied to commercial windows during the window fabrication process, integrating with existing manufacturers without disrupting workflows and supply chains, the company said.

California-based NEXT, which closed a US$13.4 million series C funding round in June, will use the grant to produce pilot-sized energy-generating windows and demonstrate its production processes over the coming months.

The funding comes days after the CEC approved rules that would require new buildings in California to be equipped with solar and battery storage, changes that will be considered by the California Building Standards Commission in December.

CEP Renewables building North America’s ‘largest’ landfill solar project

17 August 2021: PV project developer CEP Renewables will construct what it says will be the largest solar plant installed on a capped landfill in North America.

The 25.6MWdc project will be built at a property that served as a landfill from 1966 to 1981 in the New Jersey township of Mount Olive.

According to Mount Olive’s mayor, Robert Greenbaum, the site’s transition to a revenue-generating power plant makes it a model for brownfield and landfill redevelopment projects in New Jersey.

The project is in addition to a programme from New Jersey utility Public Service Electric and Gas Company focused on building solar plants on former landfills across the state.

Matrix Renewables appoints MD, head of US

16 August 2021: Renewable energy platform Matrix Renewables has appointed former NextEra Energy executive Cindy Tindell as managing director, head of US.

Matrix, which was created last year by asset manager TPG, said Tindell will lead the company’s growth in the US as it develops, constructs, acquires and operates renewables and energy storage assets.

Tindell previously served as vice president of M&A at NextEra Energy, where she oversaw the development of the conventional and solar thermal fleet of its subsidiary Florida Power & Light.

Spain-headquartered Matrix recently reached an agreement with independent power producer Alten Energías Renovables to develop 2GW of solar and storage projects in Spain and Portugal, in addition to acquiring a 300MW solar portfolio in the two countries.

Philadelphia launches latest Solarize Philly programme

16 August 2021: Philadelphia authorities have launched the fifth phase of an initiative support homeowners and businesses in the city to install solar systems.

The Philadelphia Energy Authority said it is partnering with PV developers for the latest Solarize Philly programme, which offers new financing options to make solar more accessible to homeowners of all incomes and owners of commercial properties of various sizes.

The programme has supported the installation of solar systems at more than 750 homes since it was launched in 2017. The latest phase is open to applicants until the end of November 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bipv, CEP Renewables, executive appointments, landfill, matrix renewables, new jersey, philadelphia, us round-up

Read Next

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

August 6, 2021
Lynn Jurich is resigning as CEO of Sunrun as the company increases its 2021 guidance after delivering record quarterly installation volumes during Q2.

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

July 28, 2021
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unveiled formal plans to replace its existing solar support framework with a new incentive programme which will support up to 3.75GW of new solar over the next five years.

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

July 27, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring Vision Solar’s commitment to hire “hundreds” of sales staff as part of a two-state expansion, Recurrent Energy’s sale of two major assets in Texas and news of 8minute Solar Energy strengthening its legal team.

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

July 21, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring news of EPC Signal Energy and tracker provider Nextracker being selected for a 728MW solar portfolio in Texas and California, and Longroad Energy completing a financing package for its 200MWdc solar project in Arizona.

Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

July 21, 2021
Equipment manufacturer Mondragon Assembly has launched a new automated bussing machine that it hopes can capture much of the heterojunction technology (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) markets.

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

July 20, 2021
Spanish developer Grenergy has added three new directors to its team with the aim of accelerating its European energy and storage operations

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021