US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

EV sales are expected to grow more than 40% annually in the US over the next five years. Image: Pixabay.

US solar companies have continued their push in the electric vehicle (EV) sector with Enphase Energy completing its acquisition of EV charging outfit ClipperCreek, while iSun bagged a contract to design and deliver almost 2,000 off-grid solar canopies to be located at EV charging stations across the US.

The completion of the previously announced acquisition of ClipperCreek sees Enphase enter the EV sector, accelerate its roadmap to enable bi-directional charging capability for vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications and helps the company establish a domestic manufacturing footprint.

“EV adoption is quickly gaining momentum with sales expected to grow more than 40% annually in the US over the next five years,” said Enphase president and CEO Badri Kothandaraman. “We look forward to working with the talented team from ClipperCreek to develop smart EV charging solutions and integrating them into our home energy systems.”

Meanwhile, solar EPC company iSun has been selected to design and deliver an expected total of 1,780 off-grid solar canopies to be located at EV charging stations across the US.

The contract, estimated at US$29.3 million, sees iSun’s Commercial segment backlog increase almost four-fold from US$9.6 million to US$38.9 million and represents its largest EV infrastructure contract to date. It expects to roll out 450 canopies this year.

“This award validates not only iSun’s innovative solar canopy products, but also our strategy for addressing the Nation’s EV infrastructure needs,” said iSun chairman and CEO Jeffrey Peck.

In November last year, iSun announced it was investing in US commercial PV project developer Encore Renewable Energy as part of efforts to accelerate its geographic expansion after being bought by EPC Peck at the start of 2021.