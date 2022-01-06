Solar Media
News

US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Projects
Americas

Latest

US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

News

Silicon Ranch raises US$775m to pursue new PV pipeline, markets and acquisitions

News

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

News

JinkoSolar bags 1.85GW TOPCon module deal with China National Petroleum Corporation

News

Hero Future Energies partners US-based firm to set up 1GW of green hydrogen plants

News

O&M company NovaSource buys aerial inspection firm Heliolytics in a move that bolsters its service offering

News

Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

News

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

Features, Interviews

Build Back Better remains deadlocked as Manchin insists negotiations at a standstill

News

Utility Appalachian Power seeking 294MW of PV in short-term decarbonisation plan

News
EV sales are expected to grow more than 40% annually in the US over the next five years. Image: Pixabay.

US solar companies have continued their push in the electric vehicle (EV) sector with Enphase Energy completing its acquisition of EV charging outfit ClipperCreek, while iSun bagged a contract to design and deliver almost 2,000 off-grid solar canopies to be located at EV charging stations across the US.

The completion of the previously announced acquisition of ClipperCreek sees Enphase enter the EV sector, accelerate its roadmap to enable bi-directional charging capability for vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications and helps the company establish a domestic manufacturing footprint.

“EV adoption is quickly gaining momentum with sales expected to grow more than 40% annually in the US over the next five years,” said Enphase president and CEO Badri Kothandaraman. “We look forward to working with the talented team from ClipperCreek to develop smart EV charging solutions and integrating them into our home energy systems.”

Meanwhile, solar EPC company iSun has been selected to design and deliver an expected total of 1,780 off-grid solar canopies to be located at EV charging stations across the US.

The contract, estimated at US$29.3 million, sees iSun’s Commercial segment backlog increase almost four-fold from US$9.6 million to US$38.9 million and represents its largest EV infrastructure contract to date. It expects to roll out 450 canopies this year.

“This award validates not only iSun’s innovative solar canopy products, but also our strategy for addressing the Nation’s EV infrastructure needs,” said iSun chairman and CEO Jeffrey Peck.

In November last year, iSun announced it was investing in US commercial PV project developer Encore Renewable Energy as part of efforts to accelerate its geographic expansion after being bought by EPC Peck at the start of 2021.  

acquisition, clippercreek, electric vehicles, enphase energy, isun, off-grid, solar canopy

