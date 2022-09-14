Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, People, Policy

Latest

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from eastern European and central Asian nations, says report

News

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

News

BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand developer solarZero

News

Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

Chilean DG programme critical to solar deployment but new regulations causing ‘pause’ on market

Features, Interviews

Soltec connects 112MW Brazilian solar PV plant

News

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

Serentica Renewables launches in India with 1.5GW hybrid wind and solar deployment target

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
President Joe Biden speaking at the event yesterday. Image: President Biden via Twitter.

US solar industry players gathered on the White House lawn yesterday to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), one month after it was signed into law.

President Joe Biden was joined by lawmakers, renewables trade associations, solar developers and manufacturers, and activists at the event to commemorate the legislation, billed as the biggest climate package in US history.  

“We are going to take the most aggressive action ever, ever, ever to confront the climate crisis and increase our energy security,” Biden said during a speech.

Earmarking US$369 billion for decarbonisation efforts, the IRA includes expanded tax credits for utility-scale solar and manufacturing credits for a host of PV components.

Research firm Wood Mackenzie forecasts that the legislation will increase US utility-scale solar buildout by 86% over the next ten years, while trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association has suggested the country could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by the end of this decade thanks to incentives included in the act.

Passage of the legislation followed a period of uncertainty earlier in the year as Democrats were unable to get the larger Build Back Better act through the Senate. However, key Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia struck a deal in late July to vote on the IRA.

Among the attendees of the White House event was Dan Shugar, CEO of tracker manufacturer Nextracker, who wrote on LinkedIn that it was an honour to be invited to celebrate what he described as the largest clean tech manufacturing policy in US history.

He wrote: “Now we need to deliver. Deliver US manufacturing capacity. Deliver US jobs. Deliver lower cost for customers. And further energy security, clean air, and clean water.”

Having opened three factories in the US this year – in PennsylvaniaTexas and Arizona – Nextracker has confirmed to PV Tech that it is considering accelerating and increasing production at its facilities as a result of the IRA.

Also present at the event was Mary Powell, CEO of residential solar installer Sunrun, who said the IRA drastically increases access to clean, reliable and affordable sources of energy, adding: “American families can now take advantage of new tax incentives for home solar, batteries, heating, electric vehicles and so much more. It’s a huge win for the American people.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, policy, president biden

Read Next

PV Hardware plans 6GW solar tracker manufacturing factory in Texas

September 9, 2022
Spain-based solar tracking solutions provider PV Hardware is planning to set up a 6GW tracker manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas.

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

September 8, 2022
The UFLPA could limit solar deployment through 2023 due to module availability constraints, delaying the benefits of the IRA to 2024 and beyond.
PV Tech Premium

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

September 8, 2022
Canadian module manufacturer Heliene is planning a further buildout of its US manufacturing base following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
PV Tech Premium

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

September 6, 2022
Having successfully completed its transition from a solar equipment provider to a heterojunction cell and module manufacturer, Meyer Burger is looking to build on a major supply deal last month as it works to ramp up production capacity in the US.

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

September 5, 2022
Nearly 1TW of under-development solar and wind generation globally could be constructed in the next three years if permitting is accelerated through open call procedures and a series of fast-track measures.

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

September 1, 2022
California’s Senate has passed a bill to create a community solar programme in the state as it looks to take advantage of new incentives contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to expand access to renters and low-income households.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022