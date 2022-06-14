Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

By Liam Stoker
Balance of System, Grids, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

PV cleaning robots: new test methods for a new technology

Features, Guest Blog

Manufacturers urged to bolster inventories amid ‘extremely fragile’ supply chains

News

‘Much stronger’ hydrogen policies needed as world risks missing vital opportunity, climate goals

News

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

News

Investor FitzWalter partners with European solar group to pursue 5GW capacity target

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

News

Glint Solar raises US$3m for machine learning-based solar siting technology

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
kWh Analytics’ 2022 Solar Risk Assessment has raised numerous concerns relating to asset underperformance. Image: Recurrent Energy. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Utility-scale solar in the US remains plagued by underperformance issues as capex costs have risen for the “first time in decades”.

That is the conclusion reached by insurance provider kWh Analytics within this year’s Solar Risk Assessment report, which has called for a concerted industry effort to resolve such issues.

The report, which combines qualitative insight and research from contributors including BloombergNEF, PV Evolution Labs and NREL, amongst others, warns of a range of issues that continue to dent solar asset performance versus expectations in the US.

It cites new research confirming that system degradation, inverter availability and overly-optimistic PV modelling have meant that the solar industry has “significantly overestimated” expectations of solar assets and, as a result, will need to “reckon the realities in the field with the assumptions we use on paper”.

Papers included within this year’s risk assessment provide more detail on those sources of underperformance, with analysis conducted by kWh Analytics finding that nearly all (92%) of lost earnings from solar assets is down to underproduction versus initial estimates.

Further analysis by the insurance provider has concluded that one in three US solar assets currently under development are overstating P50 estimates by as much as 5%.

Other papers include;

  • Repowering provider Solar Support reporting that nearly half (45%) of inverters are abandoned just four years after site completion as a result of manufacturers being discontinued;
  • Research from DNV noting how uneven terrain is driving performance losses of up to 6%, proving the need for tracker technology and advanced modelling software;
  • Analysis by Raptor Maps indicating that disruption to asset performance caused by balance of system anomalies and the complexity of installations is on the rise, and;
  • Research from advisory STS indicating that the frequency of high-risk quality concerns found within module purchase contracts has increased 20-fold between H1 2020 and H1 2022.

The full report can be downloaded here.

The 2022 edition of the Solar Risk Assessment follows last year’s report which sounded the alarm for US solar asset underperformance, suggesting sites were “chronically underperforming” P99 estimates. Further analysis concluded that asset underperformance had worsened over the last decade and risked future investment in the asset class, which kWh Analytics wrote about for PV Tech earlier this year.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
bloombergnef, kwh analytics, lss usa, module degradation, nrel, p50 estimates, pvel, solar risk assessment, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Repsol sells 25% stake in renewables arm to fuel growth strategy

June 13, 2022
Spanish oil major Repsol has sold a 25% stake of its renewables arm to a consortium formed by Crédit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

June 9, 2022
Global investment manager CarVal has invested €100 million (US$107 million) in Swedish solar company Svea Solar to support its expansion of utility-scale solar plants in Europe.
PV Tech Premium

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

June 8, 2022
With President Biden declaring a two-year freeze on new tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia, questions have been raised about the legality of the move as industry stakeholders assess the risk of it being challenged in court.

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

June 8, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power is looking to expand into further European markets after slowdowns in the US and China contributed to a revenue collapse in its opening quarter.

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

June 7, 2022
US President Joe Biden’s decision to waive import tariffs on solar modules and other components for two years promises to thaw what had become a frozen market. PV Tech Insights will explore the next steps for US solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022