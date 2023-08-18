US solar tech firm Great Lakes Solex plans to build 6GW manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico

It will also “contribute to the growth of renewable energy generation in the region”. PV Tech has reached out to Great Lakes Solex for more details of the project.

“Our participation (in the fund) underscores our commitment to driving positive change through sustainable renewable energy solutions. We are excited about the prospect of contributing to Puerto Rico’s renewable energy landscape,” said Sam Sanchez, president and co-founder of Great Lakes Solex.

Earlier this month, the DOE said the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund will help install up to 40,000 rooftop solar PV and battery storage systems for disadvantaged residents in Puerto Rico. Eligible households include those who either live in areas that have a high percentage of very low-income households and experience frequent and prolonged power outages, or are with a family member with an energy-dependent disability.

This round of funding will also provide consumer protection and education initiatives to support residents’ long-term use of solar systems.

