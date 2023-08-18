News

US solar tech firm Great Lakes Solex plans to build 6GW manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The new facility will be located in Aguadilla, a northwestern city in Puerto Rico. Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (UnSplash).

US solar technology company Great Lakes Solex has announced a plan to open a solar module facility with a 6GW capacity in Puerto Rico.

The new facility will be located in Aguadilla, a northwestern city in Puerto Rico. According to the company, this plan is a result of the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) announcement of a fund which provides solar panels to solar PV and battery storage systems for low-income single-family households.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It will also “contribute to the growth of renewable energy generation in the region”. PV Tech has reached out to Great Lakes Solex for more details of the project.

“Our participation (in the fund) underscores our commitment to driving positive change through sustainable renewable energy solutions. We are excited about the prospect of contributing to Puerto Rico’s renewable energy landscape,” said Sam Sanchez, president and co-founder of Great Lakes Solex.

Earlier this month, the DOE said the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund will help install up to 40,000 rooftop solar PV and battery storage systems for disadvantaged residents in Puerto Rico. Eligible households include those who either live in areas that have a high percentage of very low-income households and experience frequent and prolonged power outages, or are with a family member with an energy-dependent disability.

This round of funding will also provide consumer protection and education initiatives to support residents’ long-term use of solar systems.

Our publisher Solar Media is hosting the 10th Solar and Storage Finance USA conference, 7-8 November 2023 at the New Yorker Hotel, New York. Topics ranging from the Inflation Reduction Act to optimising asset revenues, the financing landscape in 2023 and much more will be discussed. See the official site for more details.

Fast-tracking innovative U.S. PV technologies into mass production

31 August 2023
A special webinar where we look more closely at U.S.-owned PV innovation, some of the companies at the heart of this, and the pivotal role that the U.S. Department of Energy has been playing in identifying and supporting new start-up PV manufacturers that could truly make a difference in coming years. Moderated by PV Tech’s Dr. Finlay Colville, the webinar will feature contributions from leading players at the U.S. Department of Energy’s America-Made Network program and its America-Made Solar Prize initiative, in addition to hearing from some of the companies that have already been short-listed through these efforts and are expected to play a key role in U.S. solar manufacturing in coming years.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

7 November 2023

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
Great Lakes Solex, puerto rico, renewables, ssfusa, us solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023