USPTO throws out Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims against Canadian Solar, Runergy

In total, the USPTO published decisions on both patent litigations filed against all three companies mentioned earlier and determined that “Petitioner has established by a preponderance of the evidence that claims 1–11 of the ’104 patent are unpatentable,” reads the file for the first patent.

Similarly, for the other patent, Patent 10,230,009 B2, the USPTO wrote that claims 1-17 demonstrated that the patent was unpatentable. That patent was titled “Solar Cell and Method for Manufacturing the Same,” and was issued in 2019, while the other patent was titled “Solar Cell and Method for Manufacturing the Same,” and was issued in 2017.

Colin Parkin, president of Canadian Solar, said: “Canadian Solar has always remained committed to organic and independent R&D. We possess a deep and comprehensive understanding of our proprietary technologies. While we respect and value the intellectual property rights of all companies as we do our own, we firmly oppose the abusive use of IP to extort or hinder competition. We will continue to vigorously defend our legitimate business interests.”

PV Tech reached out to Trina Solar and Runergy for comments regarding the USPTO decision.

Trina Solar filed another patent infringement lawsuit in 2024 against Mundra Solar, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Adani Solar, relating to the same two patents, but the matter was resolved before trial, according to the USPTO’s determination documents.