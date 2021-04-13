Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Value from co-located solar-storage likely to shift from grid services to energy arbitrage

By Molly Lempriere
Balance of System, Grids, Power Plants, Storage
Europe

Latest

Value from co-located solar-storage likely to shift from grid services to energy arbitrage

News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer PermaCity to reach pipeline of more than 2GW

News

Energy flexibility, whole systems approaches critical to reaching 2030 renewables targets

News

European solar forecasting nonprofit wins Google.org funding

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

Global Energy Services breaks ground on 131MWp of Spanish solar

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

US Solar Fund launches fundraise to increase size of PV portfolio

News

Acciona shareholders give green light to IPO of renewables unit

News

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Andreas Gücklhorn (Unsplash).

As energy markets continue to adapt and grow, energy arbitrage could overtake frequency markets as the key revenue stream for many co-located solar plus storage projects.

Speaking as part of a panel session at this week’s Large Scale Solar Europe conference, hosted by PV Tech publisher Solar Media, Aurora Energy Research principal Benjamin Collie noted that there are benefits to investors of holding solar and storage within their portfolios given the complimentary profiles.

“You might have a future with really low price volatility, which could happen if you have, for example, a lot of smart charging electric vehicles on the grid,” Collie suggested. “Or if you have a lot of demand side response or other types of flexibility.

“Now that would be a good thing for solar, because it would tend to support prices at the time when there’s lots of solar production. But it would be a bad thing for batteries because it would be smaller spreads during the day, minimising your opportunities for arbitrage.”

Depending on how the markets develop, the same could prove true in the other direction, with really high deployment of solar generation in the future for example harming existing battery assets but benefitting storage, which mean wider spreads between maximum and minimum prices on any given day increasing the opportunities for arbitrage.

As such, while there are challenges to co-location of solar and storage it opens up the potential revenue streams, providing greater long-term flexibility in terms of revenue streams he noted in the Optimising a Grid Connection discussion.

While more harmonisation is still needed, ensuring flexibility through storage along with the wider adoption of ancillary services in markets around the world can help to offset the rapidly reducing renewable energy prices added Christos Georgopoulos, CEO of Inaccess, providing additional bankable revenue streams.

But there are still challenges, not least because of the great variance in services in different markets, which creates complexity for global players. With different sets of regulations and technological requirements as well as maturity, fully accessing the value possible in grid services can still pose a problem.

Ultimately, the best revenue stream for solar and storage is likely to shift from frequency and grid services in coming years as well, with energy arbitrage ultimately taking over said Felipe Hernández, managing director at FRV X & Engineering.

The panel, which was moderated by Lawrence Buckley, founder and CEO at Alta Capital, largely agreed with this assessment, with Collie noting that the value that “batteries can capture from grid services probably declines over time, and more of the value comes from energy arbitrage.

“Especially when you take into account other providers flexibility, whether that’s electric vehicles, or demand side response, or other things, getting into  these sorts of markets for grid services. We’ve seen it in GB, and we’re expecting it to happen in other markets. So with that, you see the shift in value for batteries going from auxiliary services to energy arbitrage.”

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021 continues this week, with a range of sessions unpicking topics key to Europe’s flourishing solar market. For more details on the event, click here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Alta Capital, aurora energy research, Co-location, energy arbitrage, frequency response, frv, grid services, Inaccess, lss2021

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

French retroactive solar tariff cuts and the remedies available to developers

February 2, 2021
Eran Chvika, finance and projects partner at Pinsent Masons LLP, discusses the possible remedies available for developers set to be hit by retroactive subsidy cuts in France’s solar market

Spain’s auction ‘a step in the right direction’ as industry calls for more energy storage support

January 29, 2021
The results of Spain’s auction this week for 3GW of renewables capacity have been widely welcomed by the country’s solar sector, but calls have been made to tweak future auctions to support smaller-scale projects as well as encourage the participation of bids with energy storage.

Solar cheapest form of new power in major markets as new tech drives costs lower, states WoodMac

January 21, 2021
Solar is now cheapest form of new electricity in a host of international markets, driven by cost reductions and growth of bifaciality, large-area solar modules and trackers.

Home solar-storage systems to provide capacity, grid services in Hawaii

January 19, 2021
US utility Hawaiian Electric will turn to thousands of home solar-plus-storage systems for capacity and grid services under a new contract with a virtual power plant provider.

Europe’s energy storage transformation

December 2, 2020
Energy storage systems were historically used for grid balancing purposes within Europe, limiting their use to such applications or to be considered as “auxiliaries” to renewable generation assets. However, as market prices evolve and new revenue streams emerge, stakeholders must discover the diverse applications that such systems can tap into, writes Naim El Chami

#LSSEU: Doubts remain over necessity of Spain’s new renewables auction system

November 26, 2020
Questions have been raised about the need for Spain to roll out a new renewables auction mechanism to drive up PV installation rates and meet its 2030 green energy targets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021