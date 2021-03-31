VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

As the solar industry continues to mature and adopt more merchant-led business models, how will asset management principles need to adapt? This exclusive recording of a panel discussion from our Solar Finance & Investment Europe event answered that very question.
Moderated by Matthew Black, director of UK trade association Solar Energy UK, panellists of the session included:
- Joern Hackbarth, EVP and global head of engineering and construction at Sonnedix
- Jordi Francesch, head of asset management at Glenmont Partners
- Edmee Kelsey, CEO at 3Megawatt, and;
- Isabella Pacheco, director of real assets (renewable power) at BlackRock