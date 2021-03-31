Solar Media
News

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects

Latest

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

News

Biden proposes 10-year ITC extension in US$2tn infrastructure investment plan

News

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

News

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

News

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

News

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

News

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaint against Astronergy in Germany, another in France

News

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

News

Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

As the solar industry continues to mature and adopt more merchant-led business models, how will asset management principles need to adapt? This exclusive recording of a panel discussion from our Solar Finance & Investment Europe event answered that very question.

Moderated by Matthew Black, director of UK trade association Solar Energy UK, panellists of the session included:

  • Joern Hackbarth, EVP and global head of engineering and construction at Sonnedix
  • Jordi Francesch, head of asset management at Glenmont Partners
  • Edmee Kelsey, CEO at 3Megawatt, and;
  • Isabella Pacheco, director of real assets (renewable power) at BlackRock
3megawatt, asset management, blackrock, glenmont partners, grid parity solar, merchant solar, solar finance, solar investment, sonnedix

Read Next

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

March 30, 2021
A round-up of project updates from across the global solar industry, including updates from Israel's Shikun & Binui, independent power producer Sonnedix and UK-based Hive Energy.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

March 4, 2021
An exclusive recording from our Solar Finance & Investment Europe event, featuring a panel discussion on the future of the solar industry.

India’s ReNew Power to list on Nasdaq following US$8bn deal with US SPAC

February 25, 2021
Independent power producer ReNew Power has agreed to go public through a merger with RMG Acquisition Corporation II, a US special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal that values the combined entity at US$8 billion

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

February 25, 2021
The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and Global Solar Council (GSC) have called on Mexican lawmakers to prevent changes to the country’s Electricity Act, Ley de la Industria Electrica (LIE), which pose what they call “an unequivocal threat" to private investment in clean energy.

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

February 16, 2021
India’s renewables sector will need to garner investments of around US$500 billion in order to meet its target of 450GW of clean energy capacity by the end of the decade.

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

February 10, 2021
Australian investment group Macquarie has exceeded its latest wind and solar project fundraising target by €600 million (US$727.44 million).

