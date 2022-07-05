Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, People
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

News

South Korea to adjust renewables targets, build more nuclear plants

News

Sun Cable appoints trio to find investors for vast solar-storage interconnection project

News

Tata Power to open 8GW Indian cell and module factory run by robots

News

Australia’s Victoria promotes rooftop solar as part of gas substitution roadmap

News

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

News

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

News

Indiana ‘taking a huge step backward’ by ending net metering, solar advocates say

News

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ivan Saha returns to Vikram Solar as CEO after serving as chief technical officer (CTO) during 2013-2020. Image: Vikram Solar.

Module manufacturer Vikram Solar has appointed Ivan Saha as its new chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the company’s strategic expansion plans.

Saha returns to the Indian manufacturer after serving as its chief technical officer (CTO) and president between 2013 and 2020 and will lead the its solar PV manufacturing expansion.

Saha will also be tasked with expanding Vikram’s presence in international markets.

Prior to returning at Vikram Solar Saha was CTO at independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power.

The Kolkata-headquartered manufacturer had a module production capacity of 2.5GW at the end of 2021 and also has a 1.42GW portfolio of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects commissioned or under execution.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, vice chairman and managing director at Vikram Solar, said: “With Ivan’s strong track record, business and technical knowledge, and in-depth experience in renewable energy sector, Vikram Solar will immensely benefit under his leadership in our next phase of expansion.”

Earlier this year, Vikram Solar had filed draft papers for its initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds for a 2GW integrated cell and module manufacturing plant in India.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
appointments, ceo, executive appointments, india, solar manufacturer, vikram solar

Read Next

Tata Power to open 8GW Indian cell and module factory run by robots

July 5, 2022
Indian energy giant Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state government of Tamil Nadu to invest roughly INR3,000 crores (US$380 million) in setting up a 4GW cell and 4GW module factory in the state.

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

July 4, 2022
The World Bank has approved US$165 million in additional financing to support 450MW of rooftop solar deployment in India and make distributed generation systems in the country more affordable.

Tata Power Solar commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV project

June 27, 2022
Tata Power Solar Systems said it has commissioned India’s largest floating PV plant, a 101.6MWp project in the southern state of Kerala.

World’s solar capacity to top 2TW by 2031, with China accounting for nearly half of all new additions

June 23, 2022
The world’s total solar capacity will reach 2,044GW by 2031, with China continuing to lead the way in deployment, making up nearly half (47%) of the world's 1,190GW net solar capacity additions through to 2031, according to research firm Fitch Solutions.

Five steps to increase returns to 17% for Indian hybrid projects amid market volatility

June 22, 2022
Large developers of hybrid projects in India could see a 17% equity IRR by implementing five measures, according to a report by the IEEFA.

Gujarat utility tenders for 500MW of renewables-plus-storage

June 21, 2022
State-owned utility GUVNL has opened a tender for renewables paired with energy storage to bring off-grid electricity in Gujarat, India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

News

Australia’s Victoria promotes rooftop solar as part of gas substitution roadmap

News

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022