Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

Ivan Saha returns to Vikram Solar as CEO after serving as chief technical officer (CTO) during 2013-2020. Image: Vikram Solar.

Module manufacturer Vikram Solar has appointed Ivan Saha as its new chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the company’s strategic expansion plans.

Saha returns to the Indian manufacturer after serving as its chief technical officer (CTO) and president between 2013 and 2020 and will lead the its solar PV manufacturing expansion.

Saha will also be tasked with expanding Vikram’s presence in international markets.

Prior to returning at Vikram Solar Saha was CTO at independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power.

The Kolkata-headquartered manufacturer had a module production capacity of 2.5GW at the end of 2021 and also has a 1.42GW portfolio of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects commissioned or under execution.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, vice chairman and managing director at Vikram Solar, said: “With Ivan’s strong track record, business and technical knowledge, and in-depth experience in renewable energy sector, Vikram Solar will immensely benefit under his leadership in our next phase of expansion.”

Earlier this year, Vikram Solar had filed draft papers for its initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds for a 2GW integrated cell and module manufacturing plant in India.