News

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

News

Hanwha Solutions unveils ‘ambitious plan’ to rebuild full US solar supply chain

News

Mondragon Assembly acquires majority stake in QHD Visual, patents new lamination machine

News

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid ‘great demand’ for solar in Europe

News

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

News

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

News

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

News

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

News

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News
Vikram Solar currently has 2.5GW of module manufacturing capacity. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar has filed draft papers for its initial public offering (IPO) as it looks to raise funds for a 2GW integrated cell and module manufacturing plant in India.

Papers filed with the Securities Exchange Board of India reveal Vikram intends to launch a fresh issue of INR 15 billion (US$197 million) worth of shares and offer for sale up to 5 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement to raise INR 3 billion.

Most of the proceeds will be used for funding capital expenditure for setting the 2GW facility in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu through its wholly owned subsidiary VSL Green Power.

In connection with that facility, Vikram revealed it has submitted a bid under India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to increase the integrated capacity of the plant from 2GW to a total of 3.6GW of modules and solar cells.  

The manufacturer already operates a 1.2GW module assembly facility in West Bengal – which it is planning to ramp up to 3GW  – as well as a 1.3GW solar module production facility in Tamil Nadu that was inaugurated last year.

The company said that if it is a successful bidder in the PLI scheme, then post-commissioning of the aforementioned facilities and expansions, its total annual rated capacity for module production would increase from 2.5GW to 7.9GW, of which 3.6GW would be integrated with cells.

In its fiscal year ending March 2021, Vikram posted revenues of INR 16.1 billion (US$211 million).

According to new research from consultancy JMK Research & Analytics, India’s nameplate module manufacturing is set to double from the current level of 18GW to 36GW in the next two years.

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

6 April 2022
With the rapid development of renewable energy technologies, the proportion of solar, wind and other renewable energy in the electrical systems of countries all over the world is increasing. Accordingly, the demand for energy storage systems is also rising. Until now, the vast majority of battery storage systems have used HVAC for air cooling and direct parallel connection of multiple battery racks to increase energy density. This has led to numerous problems, such as high auxiliary power consumption, inefficient heat dissipation and severe barrel effect, resulting in lower than anticipated project revenue. Sungrow's liquid cooled battery storage system is not only able to mitigate a number of the above problems, but is also able to provide a total system solution, from battery cabinets to MV transformers and from AC to DC coupling, to handle different applications across a range of scenarios. Join this webinar for an introduction to Sungrow’s global BESS footprint, the current problems and challenges for BESS, the design and key benefits of liquid cooled BESS, an understanding of how a liquid cooled BESS improves project economics, increases system equipment life and increases project revenue and more.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
PV Tech Premium

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

March 23, 2022
Newly formed solar developer AMPYR Energy USA will aim to offset lower returns from power purchase agreements (PPAs) by leveraging merchant markets to increase revenue.

ArcelorMittal partners Greenko for 975MW ’round the clock’ renewable project in India

March 22, 2022
Steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal has partnered with Indian renewable company Greenko Group to develop a 975MW 'round the clock' wind and solar project in India.

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

March 21, 2022
India’s expanded production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing could be altered to encourage more domestic PV players to participate.
PV Tech Premium

Panic at the Discom: Andhra Pradesh high court ruling sets worrying precedent for Indian utilities

March 18, 2022
A high court in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has ruled that state distribution companies (Discoms) must honour the power purchase agreements (PPA) they signed with electricity producers and settle any debts within six weeks in a move with potentially huge significance for the country’s solar sector.

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

March 17, 2022
SolarEdge Technologies is planning to carry out a public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock, with proceeds to potentially fund acquisitions.

Andhra Pradesh high court orders utilities to honour PPA contracts in key ruling for Indian renewables

March 16, 2022
In a significant ruling for the Indian renewables market, a high court in the state of Andhra Pradesh has ruled that state distribution utilities (Discoms) must pay renewable companies the terms they agreed to when they signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) within six weeks.

